Hugh Grant facts: Actor's age, movies, wife and kids revealed

The fourth instalment of Bridget Jones will be released on Valentine's Day. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Hugh Grant has carved out a glittering movie career thanks to his trademark acting style, but is he married and does he have children?

Hugh Grant is back as dashing but dangerous Daniel Cleaver in the hotly-anticipated new chapter of Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy.

The British actor caused a stir as the suave book publisher in the first and second film, but bowed out of the third due to storyline difficulties.

Now, he is returning to sweep the loveable news producer off her feet – and although he's charmed Bridge's socks off more than once before, does his real life involve wooing women from his little black book?

Here, we delve into the A-listers personal life, from his acting career to his wife and children.

Hugh Grant starred as Daniel Cleaver in Bridget Jones’s Diary and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. Picture: Alamy

How old is Hugh Grant and where was he born?

Hugh Grant was born in Hammersmith, London, on 9th September 1960.

He celebrated his 64th birthday in 2024.

Is Hugh Grant married?

Hugh Grant is married to Swedish television producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein, 41.

The pair met in 2012, while the Bridget Jones star was still in an on/off relationship with his ex-partner Tinglan Hong.

After dating for three years, Hugh made things official with Anna and proposed. The happy couple tied the knot in 2015 and have been married ever since.

Hugh has openly gushed about his wife during interviews, once telling the SmartLess podcast he was still in disbelief she wanted to be with him.

He said: "I just can't believe she likes me!"

Before meeting Anna, Hugh had a string of high profile relationships including Jemima Khan, but most famously dated Liv Hurley from 1987 to 2000.

The British actor shares three kids with his wife, TV producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein. Picture: Alamy

Does Hugh Grant have children?

Hugh Grant has five children, two with his ex-partner and three with his current wife.

He shares son Felix, 11, and daughter Tabitha, 13, with Tinglan, and daughters Blue, six, Lulu, eight, and son John, 12, with Anna.

The father of five, who first began having children aged 52, confessed his kids gave him a "heart".

During a sweet interview about his family, he revealed to PEOPLE in 2018 that he loves nothing more than to make them laugh.

"I think it's always amusing to put your underpants on your head.

"I made the mistake of showing one of my sons my ass all the time. 'Hey, look at this!' Then he got the habit and taught every single child in west London to do the same."

Hugh Grant was in the first two movies, but skipped the third. Picture: Alamy

Why wasn't Hugh Grant in Bridget Jones 3?

Daniel Cleaver was the man we all loved to hate in the first two Bridget Jones movies, but Hugh Grant made the decision to step down for the third film.

When asked why, he told The Graham Norton Show: "There was absolutely no role for Daniel Cleaver as far as I could see.

"They wanted to cram me in. So we sat down together. I’m quite difficult these days and I felt what they proposed was fine but not great.

"I felt he needed a third dimension. He’s in his 60s now, he can’t just be making his way down the King’s Road eyeing up young girls.

"So they invented – well, I invented – a rather good interim story."

Hugh explained what that looked like, telling Vanity Fair: "The one we’ve just made, he’s considerably older. 24 years older or something and I did worry about the 'hello, nice little skirt Jones’.

"[It] is great but would be borderline tragic for a man in his early 60s.

"So we invented a whole interim story in which he did get together with some woman and he did have a kid and they’re estranged, of course, cause he shags her sister. And he hasn’t seen his son in ten years.

"I think if he had just been walking up and down Kings Road chatting up girls for 24 years, it would have been hard to endure him."

Hugh Grant plays actor-turned-thief Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2. Picture: Alamy

What movies has Hugh Grant been in?

Multi award-winning actor Hugh Grant has enjoyed a glittering career, starring in a string of British classics that shaped an entire generation of cinema.

The A-lister made his film debut in Privileged (1982), followed by period love story Maurice (1987), but those early years were just a pre-curser to a huge run of credits.

Following parts in Sense and Sensibility (1995) and Restoration (1995), he shot to stardom with the lead romantic role in hit romcom Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994).

He played a loveable, bumbling Brit that fell head over heels for a sophisticated stranger at a wedding – and his trademark acting style was born.

That endearing charm bagged him roles in popular romcoms during the 90s and 00s, including Nine Months (1995), Notting Hill (1999), Bridget Jones' Diary (2001), About a Boy (2002), Two Weeks Notice (2002), Love Actually (2003), and Music and Lyrics (2007).

He has since branched out with his style, playing comedic parts like Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2, and dramatic roles including the terrifying killer in horror film Heretic.