Who plays Lily's mum in Sex Education and where have you seen her before?

Sophie Thompson plays Lily's mum in Sex Education. Picture: Alamy

Sophie Thompson is the actress who plays Lily's mum in Netflix's Sex Education - find out her previous TV and film work, including a role in the Harry Potter films.

Sex Education finally returned to Netflix last week, and the new series has seen a number of familiar faces join the cast.

One of these is Sophie Thompson, who plays Lily Iglehart's mum. Many fans of the show may be scratching their heads trying to work out where they recognise her from, as the actress has appeared in a number of well-known films and TV shows.

Here's your need-to-know on her.

Sophie Thompson is known for her work in a number of films. Picture: Alamy

Who is Sophie Thompson? What's her age and background?

Sophie, 59, is an actress from London who has worked in who has worked in television, film and theatre.

Is Sophie Thompson related to Emma Thompson?

Sophie is the younger sister of actress Emma Thompson.

What has Sophie Thompson been in? Was she in Harry Potter?

Sophie played Mafalda Hopkirk in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. Picture: Alamy/Warner Bros

Sophie is known for her roles in a number of films, including Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), Emma (1996), Dancing at Lughnasa (1998), and Gosford Park (2001).

She also played Mafalda Hopkirk in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010).

Her latest role is as Lily's mum in Sex Education. We first meet Lily's mum, who is a nurse, in season three.

How can I watch Sex Education series three?

Sex Education season three is available to watch on Netflix now.

The official synopsis for the new series reads: "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."