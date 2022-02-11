Loose Women's Kelle Bryan reveals she lost money in Tinder Swindler-style scam

11 February 2022, 08:15 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 08:24

Kelle Bryan told the Loose Women panel that she had been coerced into giving an ex-boyfriend money.

Loose Women star Kelle Bryan has bravely opened up about her experience in a 'coercive relationship'.

The panel were chatting about the new Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler during Thursday’s show, when Kelle told her own story.

Talking to viewers, the former Eternal singer admitted she had given her ex-boyfriend her bank card when he lost his job.

She explained: "I was in a relationship with someone who - we were of an equal pegging so there was no problems with money in the beginning - but then once that person fell out of their job, I began to support that person financially.

Kelle Bryan said she was part of a love scam
Kelle Bryan said she was part of a love scam. Picture: ITV

“In coercive relationships, it’s about being separate from those who can speak any sense to you, so they isolate you from your family, your friends, and then you become pretty much in their control.”

When asked if her ex had access to her money, she replied: “Well, yeah. I actually gave them a card to be able to use because I didn’t want them to feel emasculated by having to ask me for money, so I actually did do that.”

Kelle added: "Before anybody tweets me, I don't want to hear it, I'm telling you now, straight-up and up-front, I don't want to hear it.

Kelle Bryan opened up about her experience in a coercive relationship
Kelle Bryan opened up about her experience in a coercive relationship. Picture: ITV

"Because until you've walked a mile in that person's shoes you don't know what that experience is, and you don't know what that person has gone through...

"I was young and dumb... Young, dumb and in what I thought was love - but was it really when I look back on it now and when it was so controlling?”

Viewers at home were quick to offer their support, with one writing on Twitter: “As @kellebryan talked about on @loosewomen today, economic abuse is a very real thing … and victims should not be labelled naive as it could happen to anyone.”

“@kellebryan just saw you on loose women. Thank you for telling your story. I was also that intelligent woman…..for 8 years…..those guys just know how to play the game,” said another.

If you’re yet to see The Tinder Swindler, the documentary tells the story of how Simon – whose real name is Shimon Hayut – allegedly conned a string of women out of thousands of pounds.

Cecilie Fjellhøy, Ayleen Koeleman, Pernilla Sjoholm all tell their story, claiming Hayut pretended to be a billionaire before asking them to borrow money.

