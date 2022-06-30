Love Island stars 'shocked' as 'popular contestant is dumped from the villa'

30 June 2022, 14:55 | Updated: 30 June 2022, 15:51

One of the islanders has reportedly left the villa following yesterday's public vote.

The Love Island 2022 stars have reportedly been left 'shocked' after a brutal dumping in the villa.

At the end of Wednesday's episode, viewers were asked to vote for who they thought was the most compatible couple, and tonight's episode will see the islanders be told who is at risk of being dumped.

According to The Sun, the booted contestant was a 'popular' islander - and they've already left the villa.

"The dumping came as a total shock to the islanders," a source said. "One of them has packed their things and left the villa already.

One of the islanders has reportedly left the villa
One of the islanders has reportedly left the villa. Picture: ITV

"Love Island fans are going to have to wait to find out who it is as it’s likely the result won’t be revealed in tonight’s show."

A major recoupling took place in last night's episode, which saw Ekin-Su opt to get back with Davide.

Danica opted to couple up with Jay, leaving Antigoni to choose new boy Charlie.

Tonight's episode will see Ekin-Su attempt to clear the air with Antigoni, as she was previously coupled up with Davide.

Ekin-Su is coupled up with Davide
Ekin-Su is coupled up with Davide. Picture: ITV

She tells her: "I like you, I have nothing against you, I don’t want to fall out with you – if you have anything you feel like you want to say to me go for it."

Antigoni responds: "A lot of the girls were under the impression you were gonna pick Charlie yesterday, you gave that vibe."

