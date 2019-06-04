Love Island spoilers: Lucie and Joe share their first kiss as Anna and Sherif grow close

Things are heating up in the villa tonight. Picture: ITV

Love Island episode two spoilers: things are heating up in the villa as the contestants take part in their very first challenge

Love Island episode two kicks off tonight at 9PM on ITV2, and things are about to get x-rated.

The newly coupled up contestants take part in their very first challenge - in which they hear a fact about one of the opposite sex, and they have to kiss the one they think it refers to.

After hearing one of the statements, Joe Garratt plants a kiss on Lucie Donlan, who he is coupled up with.

Is he genuinely playing the game properly, or merely trying to fend off Tommy Fury, who also has his eye on the 21-year-old surfer. Time will tell...

Lucie and Joe get close in tonight's episode... Picture: ITV

Elsewhere, Sherif Lanre, 20, and Anna Vakili get close - as they share a spoon during their first night in bed together.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Anna, Sherif says: “Last night was nice. I feel like me and Anna are on the same page. We’re going at the same pace. She’s a lovely girl all round. So, I’m chuffed. I’m really happy with the choice I made. The subs-bench worked out for me!”

Sherif and Anna share a spoon during their first night in bed together. Picture: ITV

And Anna tells the girls: “It was good. We had a little snuggle.”

Anna calls Sherif her 'human hot water bottle' in the beach hut. Picture: ITV

The 28-year-old pharmacist later says in the beach hut: “Sherif’s like my human hot water bottle. It was nice. He’s really good at the snuggles.”