Love Island spoilers: Curtis and Amy grow closer, Anton makes a play for Anna and a new islander enters the villa...

Molly-Mae Hague enters the villa in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Love Island episode 4: first female bombshell Molly-Mae Hague enters the villa TONIGHT

It may have only started three days ago, but series five of Love Island is already proving itself to be just as *dramatic* as its predecessors.

We've had two male bombshells, a shock recoupling, and we even have a 'love square' brewing in the villa.

And tonight things are set to get even more intense, as a few of islanders start to get wandering eyes - and the first female bombshell enters the villa.

After the drama with Tommy Fury and Lucie Donlan, Joe Garratt decides to make a play for Amber Gill.

Joe has his sights set on Amber. Picture: ITV

During a chat in the garden, Joe tells her: “You are the probably the kind of girl I would go for…”

Amber then replies: “Really? Me and Lucie are not the same at all."

Joe then tells her: “I feel like not only are you loyal, I feel like if we were to couple up you’d be straight talking.”

Lucie then walks over to confront the pair, and asks Joe if she can have a chat.

Joe then replies: “Yeah of course you can. Talk to me now if you want", to which she answers: “No, it’s alright. I’ll leave you to it. Just come and get me when you’re done.”

Also in the episode, Amy and Curtis grow closer...

Curtis and Amy are getting closer... Picture: ITV

In the Beach Hut, Amy says “Curtis is such a lovely person and the word I use is sunny. He is such a sunny person. He lights up all the rooms he goes into.”

And Curtis says of Amy: “I took her aside tonight. I was going to try and give her a cheeky little kiss but the circumstances were completely wrong. It did not go to plan at all.”

Elsewhere, Anton Danyluk, who was originally paired with Amy Gill before she recoupled with Curtis Pritchard, makes a play for Anna Vakili, who is currently with Sherif Lanre.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, he says: “I’ve come up with ‘Operation Double A’, I’m going to go for Anna today. The boys are going to help me, the girls are going to help me so I’m feeling very, very confident.”

Anton makes a play for Anna, who is coupled up with Sherif. Picture: ITV

He later tells Anna: “I do want you to know that I find you very attractive. I’ve told all the boys in here.”

Sherif later speaks to Yewande about the predicament, saying: “I think I’m going to talk to Anton. I think it’s good that I make it clear where my head’s at and that I’d prefer not to be broken up in my couple.”

However, Anton later says in the Beach Hut: “To be honest I see no romantic connection between Sherif and Anna so I don’t plan on backing off.”

And in a shock twist, the first female bombshell Molly-Mae enters the villa. Viewers have been voting for who they'd like her to date, and she meets the winner of the public vote in the hideaway...

