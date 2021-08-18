Love Island 2021: What is Faye Winter's job?

What is Faye Winter's profession? Picture: Instagram

What is Faye from Love Island's job and what does she do? Here's what we know...

Love Island is almost over, which means one couple will soon be £50,000 richer.

And a woman hoping to make it all the way to the end, is original Islander Faye Winter.

Faye hasn’t exactly had an easy time in the villa and has definitely had her ups and downs with partner Teddy Soares.

But away from the villa, what is Faye Winter’s job and will she return to work after Love Island? Here’s what we know…

Faye Winter is a lettings manager. Picture: ITV

What does Faye from Love Island do?

Faye is a Lettings manager from Devon.

Lettings managers are responsible for attending property valuations and marketing houses which are up for rent.

They are also tasked with finding the perfect tenants for a house in the shortest amount of time possible, as well as providing credit checks and finalising rental agreements.

Lettings managers usually have great communication skills, as well as being self motivated and ambitious, so we can see why Faye is so successful!

Faye Winter is coupled up with Teddy Soares on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Opening up about her role, Faye previously said: “My main role is the sales side of things.

“I absolutely love it! I’ve actually only taken a sabbatical from work because in my ideal world, I’d love to go back to work.

“I try to make it as Selling Sunset as possible. I’m definitely there in the mini dresses, boobs out, bum out, turning up and you can see the wives say to their husband, ‘You’re staying outside’. It’s so fun.”

In the future, Faye said she would like to own an estate agency or a charity shop.

She would also love to travel the world with, adding: “I want someone who I can go on holidays and stuff with for the next couple of years, and have a really fun time.

“And then start thinking about kids and serious things in three or four years' time.”

Meanwhile, back on Love Island, Faye and Teddy were recently voted one of the least compatible couples by their friends.

Following the results, Teddy admitted: "I feel hurt by the guys’ decisions, more so because they haven’t given me honest opinions. So I am going to look at them very differently from here on out. It is what it is."

Faye added: "When people haven’t voiced it and then been our biggest supporter and then been cheering us on and stuff, it does hurt because I do care about your guys’ opinions."