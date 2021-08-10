What football team does Love Island's Aaron Simpson play for?

Who does Aaron from Love Island play football for? Picture: Instagram/ITV

New Love Island bombshell Aaron Simpson has spoken about his football career on the show - here's your need-to-know on who he plays for.

This week, two new bombshells entered the Love Island villa.

Aaron Simpson and Priya Gopaldas have now both been on their first dates on the island, and we can't wait to see who they end up with.

Aaron has his eye on Chloe Burrows and Mary Bedford, and discussed his football career during his date with Mary.

Here's your need-to-know on which team he plays for.

Aaron is one of the new Love Island bombshells. Picture: ITV

What football team does Love Island's Aaron play for?

Aaron is a former Kilmarnock player, and he has also played for Plymouth, the Wolverhampton Warriors and Sutton United.

Speaking about his career in his entrance interview, Aaron said: "I started playing when I was about four or five. I signed my first professional contract when I was 17. I’m 24 so it’s been quite a journey."

And on his dating life, Aaron added: "A lot of people have an assumption of me as being a typical player, but I got all of that out of my system when I was younger and now I’m a lot more laid-back when it comes to dating.

"A lot of people would assume that I go on lots of dates but I’m actually quite picky when it comes to who I date.

"Sometimes it can be hard to know if someone is genuine or not. My mum is really protective over me. The approval is always needed from mumsy, for sure."

Who is Aaron coupled up with?

We don't yet know who Aaron will couple up with, but watch this space...

Aaron has dated Mary and Chloe. Picture: ITV

Speaking about his type on paper, Aaron said: "Someone who is family orientated because my family is really important to me. I’m very close to my mum, dad and my sister. I’ve got a massive family so someone that can deal with that.

Aaron added: "I’m very confident and I can chat for ages so sometimes it’s probably easy to leave me to do all the talking in certain situations so someone who has a big enough personality to hold their own and put me in my place. Someone who also isn’t too serious as I’m a very spontaneous person."