Who is Love Island's Aaron Simpson? Age, job and Instagram revealed

9 August 2021, 13:50 | Updated: 9 August 2021, 14:52

Your need-to-know on new boy Aaron
Your need-to-know on new boy Aaron. Picture: Instagram/Aaron Simpson

Aaron Simpson is a new bombshell heading into the Love Island villa - here's your need-to-know on him...

We can probably all agree that this series of Love Island has been absolutely wild, and the drama just keeps on coming.

We've seen a huge number of shock recouplings in the past week, and two new bombshells are now set to enter the villa and cause even more of a stir.

One of these is Aaron Simpson, a footballer from Kent.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Aaron is a new Love Island bombshell
Aaron is a new Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

Who is Aaron Simpson? What's his age and job?

Aaron, 24, is a footballer from Kent.

Speaking about his job, Aaron said: "I started playing when I was about four or five. I signed my first professional contract when I was 17. I’m 24 so it’s been quite a journey."

What's Aaron's type on paper?

Speaking about what he looks for in a girl, Aaron said: "Someone who is family orientated because my family is really important to me.

"I’m very close to my mum, dad and my sister. I’ve got a massive family so someone that can deal with that. Someone who has a personality who doesn’t rely on me, I’m very confident and I can chat for ages so sometimes it’s probably easy to leave me to do all the talking in certain situations so someone who has a big enough personality to hold their own and put me in my place.

"Someone who also isn’t too serious as I’m a very spontaneous person."

Is Aaron Simpson on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @aaronsimpsonn.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Priya

Who is Love Island's Priya Gopaldas? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Peter Kay has said he might do a one-off Car Share Christmas special

Peter Kay teases Car Share Christmas special as he returns to stage
The full cast of Channel 4's I Am...

Cast of I Am on Channel 4: Who is in the drama and where have you seen them before?
I Am is airing on Channel 4 this summer

I Am episode guide: How many episodes are there of the Channel 4 drama?
The stars playing Diana, William and Harry were pictured filming scenes in Scotland

First look at Princess Diana with Harry and William on the set of The Crown

Trending on Heart

The neighbour sent a very strongly-worded letter to the mum after the children continued to 'disturb the peace'

Neighbour demands mum 'keeps her kids indoors' before 9AM in furious noise complaint letter

Lifestyle

Declan Donnelly was Ant's best man as he wed Anne-Marie this weekend

Dec calls Ant the 'best friend a man could have' in emotional best man speech

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared a pregnancy update

Stacey Solomon assured baby is healthy after concerns over 'small bump'

Celebrities

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie reportedly spent £200,000 on their special day

Ant McPartlin 'splashes £100,000' on luxury hotel, spa day and treatments for wedding guests

Celebrities

Giovanna Fletcher shares some hilarious anecdotes on the first episode of Boob share

Giovanna Fletcher reveals she used to love 'seeing how far she could squirt breastmilk'

Lifestyle

Non-stop fried chicken in a trendy hotel? Yes please!

A KFC themed hotel is opening in London... and guests get unlimited fried chicken

Food & Health