Who is Love Island's Aaron Simpson? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Your need-to-know on new boy Aaron. Picture: Instagram/Aaron Simpson

Aaron Simpson is a new bombshell heading into the Love Island villa - here's your need-to-know on him...

We can probably all agree that this series of Love Island has been absolutely wild, and the drama just keeps on coming.

We've seen a huge number of shock recouplings in the past week, and two new bombshells are now set to enter the villa and cause even more of a stir.

One of these is Aaron Simpson, a footballer from Kent.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Aaron is a new Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

Who is Aaron Simpson? What's his age and job?

Aaron, 24, is a footballer from Kent.

Speaking about his job, Aaron said: "I started playing when I was about four or five. I signed my first professional contract when I was 17. I’m 24 so it’s been quite a journey."

What's Aaron's type on paper?

Speaking about what he looks for in a girl, Aaron said: "Someone who is family orientated because my family is really important to me.

"I’m very close to my mum, dad and my sister. I’ve got a massive family so someone that can deal with that. Someone who has a personality who doesn’t rely on me, I’m very confident and I can chat for ages so sometimes it’s probably easy to leave me to do all the talking in certain situations so someone who has a big enough personality to hold their own and put me in my place.

"Someone who also isn’t too serious as I’m a very spontaneous person."

Is Aaron Simpson on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @aaronsimpsonn.