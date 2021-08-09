Who is Love Island's Priya Gopaldas? Age, job and Instagram revealed

9 August 2021, 14:54

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Priya
Your need-to-know on Love Island's Priya. Picture: Instagram/Priya Gopaldas

Priya Gopaldas is one of the new female Love Island bombshells - find out how old she is and what she does for work.

As if Love Island 2021 couldn't get any more dramatic, we now have two new bombshells entering the Love Island villa.

Aaron Simpson and Priya Gopaldas are due to cause quite the stir, as Priya has her eyes on Teddy amid the row with Faye - while Aaron is eyeing up both Chloe and Mary.

Here's your need-to-know on Priya.

Priya is the newest Love Island girl
Priya is the newest Love Island girl. Picture: ITV

Who is Priya Gopaldas? What's her age and job?

Priya, 23, is a medical student from London.

Speaking about her studies, she said: "I’ve been studying for five years now. It’s six years until I qualify as a doctor and the goal is to be an orthopedic surgeon - that is muscles and bones. There aren’t enough women in that area of surgery. I feel like I’d like to go head first into that area and be a representative for women who think orthopedic surgery is male dominated. More women need to be exposed to it and realise they can do it. 

"I feel like this year in particular has been so intense because of Covid. Our studies were interrupted midway and we were all told if we wanted to we could help out during the pandemic so I was working in ICU for the whole of February. You would come back after every shift exhausted so there definitely wasn’t any time for dating or relationships. 

"The NHS has been really tough in the ICU with the long hours, but I find it so rewarding and it’s made me really resilient. Being here is good for me because it’s something absolutely different to my job."

Who has Priya got her eye on?

Priya revealed in her entrance interview that she has her eye on Matthew and Teddy.

She said: "I think Matthew is my type. He’s tall and I like his Irish accent. He seems really intelligent and I think we’ll get on. Also Teddy seems really cheeky and a good laugh and Dale is spicy and attractive!"

Is Priya on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @priyagopaldas

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on new boy Aaron

Who is Love Island's Aaron Simpson? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Peter Kay has said he might do a one-off Car Share Christmas special

Peter Kay teases Car Share Christmas special as he returns to stage
The full cast of Channel 4's I Am...

Cast of I Am on Channel 4: Who is in the drama and where have you seen them before?
I Am is airing on Channel 4 this summer

I Am episode guide: How many episodes are there of the Channel 4 drama?
The stars playing Diana, William and Harry were pictured filming scenes in Scotland

First look at Princess Diana with Harry and William on the set of The Crown

Trending on Heart

The neighbour sent a very strongly-worded letter to the mum after the children continued to 'disturb the peace'

Neighbour demands mum 'keeps her kids indoors' before 9AM in furious noise complaint letter

Lifestyle

Declan Donnelly was Ant's best man as he wed Anne-Marie this weekend

Dec calls Ant the 'best friend a man could have' in emotional best man speech

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared a pregnancy update

Stacey Solomon assured baby is healthy after concerns over 'small bump'

Celebrities

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie reportedly spent £200,000 on their special day

Ant McPartlin 'splashes £100,000' on luxury hotel, spa day and treatments for wedding guests

Celebrities

Giovanna Fletcher shares some hilarious anecdotes on the first episode of Boob share

Giovanna Fletcher reveals she used to love 'seeing how far she could squirt breastmilk'

Lifestyle

Non-stop fried chicken in a trendy hotel? Yes please!

A KFC themed hotel is opening in London... and guests get unlimited fried chicken

Food & Health