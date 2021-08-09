Who is Love Island's Priya Gopaldas? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Priya. Picture: Instagram/Priya Gopaldas

Priya Gopaldas is one of the new female Love Island bombshells - find out how old she is and what she does for work.

As if Love Island 2021 couldn't get any more dramatic, we now have two new bombshells entering the Love Island villa.

Aaron Simpson and Priya Gopaldas are due to cause quite the stir, as Priya has her eyes on Teddy amid the row with Faye - while Aaron is eyeing up both Chloe and Mary.

Here's your need-to-know on Priya.

Priya is the newest Love Island girl. Picture: ITV

Who is Priya Gopaldas? What's her age and job?

Priya, 23, is a medical student from London.

Speaking about her studies, she said: "I’ve been studying for five years now. It’s six years until I qualify as a doctor and the goal is to be an orthopedic surgeon - that is muscles and bones. There aren’t enough women in that area of surgery. I feel like I’d like to go head first into that area and be a representative for women who think orthopedic surgery is male dominated. More women need to be exposed to it and realise they can do it.

"I feel like this year in particular has been so intense because of Covid. Our studies were interrupted midway and we were all told if we wanted to we could help out during the pandemic so I was working in ICU for the whole of February. You would come back after every shift exhausted so there definitely wasn’t any time for dating or relationships.

"The NHS has been really tough in the ICU with the long hours, but I find it so rewarding and it’s made me really resilient. Being here is good for me because it’s something absolutely different to my job."

Who has Priya got her eye on?

Priya revealed in her entrance interview that she has her eye on Matthew and Teddy.

She said: "I think Matthew is my type. He’s tall and I like his Irish accent. He seems really intelligent and I think we’ll get on. Also Teddy seems really cheeky and a good laugh and Dale is spicy and attractive!"

Is Priya on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @priyagopaldas