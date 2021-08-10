Who is Love Island's Mary Bedford's footballer ex-boyfriend?

10 August 2021, 11:37

Mary Bedford revealed that she used to date a footballer
Mary Bedford revealed that she used to date a footballer. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Mary Bedford revealed that her ex-boyfriend is a footballer while on a date with new boy Aaron Simpson - here's your need-to-know on who he is...

On Monday night's episode of Love Island, new bombshell Aaron Simpson decided to take Mary Bedford on a date.

When Aaron, who is a footballer, told Mary about his profession, she revealed that she also used to date a footballer - but didn't elaborate on who it was.

Mary went on a date with Aaron on last night's episode
Mary went on a date with Aaron on last night's episode. Picture: ITV

However, it is known that Mary used to date Love Island 2017 star Chris Hughes - who also used to be a footballer for Gloucestershire club Bourton Rovers FC. He therefore could have been the footballer Mary was referring to.

Mary and Chris dated in 2020, a few months after he broke up with Little Mix star Jesy Nelson.

They were pictured kissing at STK Restaurant in London, but never went public on social media.

A source told The Sun at the time: "Chris and Mary went out for a slap-up dinner and looked really close.

Chris appeared on Love Island in 2017
Chris appeared on Love Island in 2017. Picture: Alamy

"They were ­kissing and cuddling and were all over each other when they headed out at the end of the evening. They headed off in a cab to the train station together and looked really sweet together. He even tied her shoelaces for her."

Mary first appeared on Love Island as one of the Casa Amor girls, where she got close to Toby.

However, after heading back to the villa with him, Toby decided to get back with Chloe, and Mary is now getting to know new boy Aaron.

