What is the Love Island 2021 prize?

28 June 2021, 19:00

The Love Island 2021 winners will get £50k
Love Island season is here, which means we get to watch a whole new bunch of singletons enter the luxury Spanish villa.

After 18 months away from our screens, we are more excited than ever to see what this year has to offer.

And with viewers already backing their favourite Islanders our minds have started to wander to the final.

So, what is the Love Island prize and what do the winners get?

In the past, Love Island contestants have had the chance to win £50,000 at the end of the show.

But there’s a twist, the couple who comes out on top has to choose whether to steal the cash or share it.

After they are crowned the winners, the two contestants are each given an envelope, one that says £50k and the other with nothing.

Paige and Finn won Love Island in 2020
Paige and Finn won Love Island in 2020. Picture: ITV

The person who gets the money can pocket the whole jackpot or give half to their partner.

So far, no one has stolen the money for themselves.

But this is usually the tip of the iceberg as Love Island stars often bag themselves sponsorship deals when they get back to the UK.

Thanks to the huge Instagram following she built up, Molly-Mae Hague from series five bagged herself a £500k deal with fashion website Pretty Little Thing.

She also went on to bring out her own tanning brand Filter and has collaborated with Beauty Works.

The winner of the same series, Amber Gill, was also reportedly offered a £1million deal with Miss Pap just weeks after she left the villa.

Love Island’s latest champion Paige Turley even set up her own Performing Arts company last year.

According to The Sun, the 23-year-old established personal firm PST Entertainments and the documents state it will handle income from her personal appearances and performances.

