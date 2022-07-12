When is Love Island 2022's Meet The Parents episode happening?

Love Island has given us so much drama this year we can hardly keep up.

But as we near the end of the eight series of the ITV2 dating show, many fans have been wondering when the iconic ‘Meet the Parents’ episode will happen this year.

This show sees the parents of the final islanders enter the villa to meet their partners and get to know them a little bit better.

But when is the Meet The Parents episode happening? Here’s everything you need to know…

The Meet The Parents episode could be happening soon on Love Island. Picture: ITV

When is Meet the Parents happening this year?

ITV bosses haven’t revealed exactly when the Meet the Parents episode will air, but usually it happens one or two days before the final.

In the 2018 and 2019 series, the contestants met with their parents one day before the show’s final.

If this stays the same, and the final happens around August 1, this means Meet the Parents could take place in the last week of July.

Will Michael Owen enter the Love Island villa?

Love Island star Gemma Owen’s famous dad Michael is said to be happy to take part in the Meet the Parents segment to come face to face with her partner Luca Bish.

Gemma Own's dad Michael could enter the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

According to The Sun, Michael’s employer, BT Sport, won’t need the football star at the end of July as there aren’t many games so he is free to visit Gemma, 19.

An insider told the publication: “The end of July looks to be a golden opportunity for Michael to see Gemma.

“He’s notoriously private and anything could change between now and finals week but, all things considered, the odds on him taking part are better than ever.”

This comes after Michael, 42, broke his silence on his eldest daughter’s time in the villa, saying he’s found it ‘really hard’.

He told Cheshire Live: "From my point of view, it was really hard at the start because she went into isolation for two weeks and there was that not knowing how she was feeling and not knowing anything about it. Obviously, you get your phone taken off you.

"So it was really difficult as a family to not see her and not knowing how she was. But since she's been in the show - and I've only watched a few episodes - she looks like she's got a smile on her face.

“She looks like she's happy so, as a father, that's all I can ask for. She's happy."