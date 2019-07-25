Love Island's Caroline Flack gives fans a sneaky glimpse of her LIVE FINAL outfit

Love Island host Caroline Flack reveals her special outfit for the big night. Picture: Instagram

The stylish ITV2 presenter reveals what she's wearing on the big night as she jets off to the villa for the last time this summer

Love Island host Caroline Flack has given fans a sneaky look at her glamorous outfit for the show's live final before jetting off to the villa for the very last time this summer.

The ITV2 presenter shared a glimpse of her special dress on Instagram Stories as she prepared for her trip to Mallorca, thanking British designer Henry Holland for creating the bespoke piece for this season's dramatic finale.

And by the looks of the teaser snap, it's a silk animal print dress with sunshine yellow flashes, created by the catwalk king especially for the 39-year-old telly favourite.

Caroline Flack gives her Instagram followers a look at her glamorous dress for the live final. Picture: Instagram

Caroline also let her 2.2million followers into another huge secret – stylish star and celeb friend Henry is a massive Love Island fan!

Writing a note alongside the wild creation that featured a witty reference to this year's explosive show, he wrote: "Sorry if you don't like it... it is what it is! LOL! Henry x"

The telly host is on her way to Mallorca for the grand final next Monday. Picture: Instagram

The countdown to the live final is on, with Caroline making her way to Spain today as she gets ready for the drama-packed last episode airing on Monday 29th July.

She told fans on social media last night: "Tomorrow I'm on a flight to Majorca to the final. Life is good."

Speculation is rife on Twitter over who will walk away with the £50,000 as fans go back and forth over which couple is worthy of the crown.

One thing's for sure though, it won't be Love Island's Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili, who were savagely dropped from the villa last night in a sensational double dumping along with Chris Taylor and Harley Brash.

The duo left the show due to low public votes following a heated row over Jordan's flirty antics with glamour model India, which ended in Anna dumping her boyfriend of 48 hours.

Since leaving the villa, the 29-year-old pharmacist has spoken out about her ex's hurtful antics and branded the model's behaviour as "the worst in Love Island history".