Love Island's Caroline Flack gives fans a sneaky glimpse of her LIVE FINAL outfit

25 July 2019, 10:10

Love Island host Caroline Flack reveals her special outfit for the big night.
Love Island host Caroline Flack reveals her special outfit for the big night. Picture: Instagram

The stylish ITV2 presenter reveals what she's wearing on the big night as she jets off to the villa for the last time this summer

Love Island host Caroline Flack has given fans a sneaky look at her glamorous outfit for the show's live final before jetting off to the villa for the very last time this summer.

The ITV2 presenter shared a glimpse of her special dress on Instagram Stories as she prepared for her trip to Mallorca, thanking British designer Henry Holland for creating the bespoke piece for this season's dramatic finale.

And by the looks of the teaser snap, it's a silk animal print dress with sunshine yellow flashes, created by the catwalk king especially for the 39-year-old telly favourite.

Caroline Flack gives her Instagram followers a look at her glamorous dress for the live final.
Caroline Flack gives her Instagram followers a look at her glamorous dress for the live final. Picture: Instagram

Caroline also let her 2.2million followers into another huge secret – stylish star and celeb friend Henry is a massive Love Island fan!

Writing a note alongside the wild creation that featured a witty reference to this year's explosive show, he wrote: "Sorry if you don't like it... it is what it is! LOL! Henry x"

The telly host is on her way to Mallorca for the grand final next Monday.
The telly host is on her way to Mallorca for the grand final next Monday. Picture: Instagram

The countdown to the live final is on, with Caroline making her way to Spain today as she gets ready for the drama-packed last episode airing on Monday 29th July.

She told fans on social media last night: "Tomorrow I'm on a flight to Majorca to the final. Life is good."

Speculation is rife on Twitter over who will walk away with the £50,000 as fans go back and forth over which couple is worthy of the crown.

One thing's for sure though, it won't be Love Island's Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili, who were savagely dropped from the villa last night in a sensational double dumping along with Chris Taylor and Harley Brash.

The duo left the show due to low public votes following a heated row over Jordan's flirty antics with glamour model India, which ended in Anna dumping her boyfriend of 48 hours.

Since leaving the villa, the 29-year-old pharmacist has spoken out about her ex's hurtful antics and branded the model's behaviour as "the worst in Love Island history".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The “Twilight Swan House” is located in the rainy Pacific Northwest and costs $330 per night.

Twilight fans can now RENT Bella Swan's famous Forks home on Airbnb
Here's everything you need to know about Mathew Horne's relationships

Does Mathew Horne have a girlfriend? Gavin and Stacey star's relationship revealed
Amy's been very popular with Loose Women fans

Loose Women viewers beg for Amy Hart to be a permanent panelist
Molly Mae was accused of 'fake crying'

Love Island fans slam Molly-Mae after she's spotted 'fake' crying following Anna's dumping
Curtis has been branded a 'snake' by Love Island fans

Curtis Pritchard branded 'snake' by Love Island viewers after giving terrible advice to Jordan Hames

Trending on Heart

Katie Price is engaged!

Katie Price reveals she's ENGAGED live on Loose Women

Celebrities

Are you using enough sun cream?

Photos show how much sun cream you should apply - and you're probably not using enough

Lifestyle

Anne Hathaway is expecting her second baby!

Anne Hathaway confirms pregnancy as her and husband Adam Shulman are expecting their second child

Celebrities

Gizmo the chihuahua was stolen by a seagull

Fears 'psycho' seagull is at large again as student is attacked, days after chihuahua was stolen

News

While it's isn't actually illegal to wear flip flops behind the wheel, it isn't advised.

How driving in flip flops could land you a £5,000 FINE

Lifestyle

A man is shocked to find out what his cat has been up to

Man finds out 'demon' cat is the reason he can't sleep after setting up CCTV

Lifestyle