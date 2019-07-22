Caroline Flack claps back at claims she 'snubbed' Francesca on Love Island's Aftersun last night

Caroline Flack claps back at claims she 'snubbed' Francesca on Love Island's Aftersun last night.

By Emma Clarke

Fans took to Twitter during last night's Aftersun show, commenting on Flack's apparent 'snub' of Love Island star Francesca. Now, the host has hit back.

Love Island host Caroline Flack has hit back at claims she "snubbed" dumped Islander Francesca Allen, after fans commented on their "frosty" exchange on Aftersun last night.

The 39-year-old presenter appeared to walk away from Francesca after she stood up to hug her on the show.

Taking to Twitter to settle things, Flack wrote: "I didn't snub Francesca...infact quite the opposite...made her feel very welcome as soon as she got to the studio."

She added that she doesn't "hold grudges" and the "wellbeing of our islanders is important to me."

Caroline ended the tweet, saying she "thought [Francesca] was a great islander."

As you know ... I hate commenting on stuff... I didn’t snub Francesca .. infact quite the opposite .. made her feel very welcome as soon as she got to the studio. I don’t hold grudges.. and the wellbeing of our islanders is important to me. Thought she was a great islander ❤️❤️ — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) July 22, 2019

Fans were quick to comment on the awkward exchange last night, believing Flack was responding to an old tweet Fran wrote about her, calling her a "paedo" for reportedly dating Harry Styles.

One viewer wrote: "Anyone else clock when Francescca stood up to hug Caroline or shake her hand or whatever n Caroline just walked straight passed [sic] her and saw doown on the other sofa that's for calling her a dirty pedo".

Another added: "I know Caroline saw that old pedo tweet from Francesca #LoveIslandAfterSun".

Since, Flack fans have messaged the Love Island host in support.

One fan wrote: "Didn't notice anything tbh."

A second chimed in: "Professional as always."

Another simply pointed out: "Tbh @carolineflack had a lot on her plate, for a start, she had to deal with Anton's mum."

It’s an extreme statement .. for her to come out and see ... were better than that x — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) July 2, 2019

This isn't the first time Caroline has been forced to comment on a reaction to the popular ITV2 show; just a few weeks ago, Flack slammed Strictly's James Jordan for his comments about Anna Vakili.

In response to Anna's fight with Michael in a previous episode, Jordan wrote: "Anna is one nasty piece of work. At least the mean girls don't have so much power in the @LoveIsland Villa anymore. IT'S CALLED KARMA BABY!!!! It is what it is"

Flack defended Anna, replying to James' tweet: "She's not nasty x"

When James responded with, "That's how she comes across babe," Caroline hit back: "It's an extreme statement...for her to come out and see...we're better than that x"