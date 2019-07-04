Love Island host Caroline Flack forced to intervene as Strictly’s James Jordan brands Anna ‘nasty'

Caroline and James argued over Anna Vakili. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

The Love Island host has hit back at Strictly's James after he posted a brutal Tweet about Anna.

Love Island split the nation last night when Anna Vakili came to blows with Michael Griffiths following the most brutal recoupling of the series.

And now even host Caroline Flack has got involved in the drama, after Anna was branded a "nasty piece of work" by Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan.

Following the fallout from Casa Amor, pharmacist Anna was seen sticking up for her friend Amber Gill when she was dumped by Michael for new girl Joanna Chimonides.

While Amber was left heartbroken by the decision, Anna decided to pull Michael to one side to confront him over his actions.

And it’s fair to say the nation was totally split by the drama, with many calling her hypocritical as she also dumped Jordan Hames for new boy Ovie Soko.

Former Strictly professional James Jordan took to Twitter to vent his opinion, writing: "Anna is one nasty piece of work. At least the mean girls don't have so much power in the @LoveIsland Villa anymore.

"IT'S CALLED KARMA BABY!!!!

"It is what it is"

But host of the ITV2 dating show, Caroline quickly hit back at James with the message: “She’s not nasty.”

She’s not nasty x — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) July 2, 2019

It’s an extreme statement .. for her to come out and see ... were better than that x — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) July 2, 2019

I like to protect my islanders .. Love you tho as always ❤️ — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) July 2, 2019

When James then insisted “that’s how she came across," 39-year-old Caroline continued to defend Anna as she wrote: “It’s an extreme statement .. for her to come out and see ... were better than that x.”

James then said: “But I also remember the way she was also nasty to Danny….. only commenting on what I see. I’m not that keen, sorry.”

Before Caroline finally added: “I like to protect my islanders .. Love you tho as always.”

This comes after Anna’s family were forced to defend her after fans called her a hypocrite for dumping Jordan during Casa Amor week and moving on with Ovie.

In a lengthy Instagram post, her sister penned: "I'm running Anna's account but I'm going to repost this from my own account to clarify that it's my own opinion.

"Anna has done EXACTLY the same thing as Michael and Danny? Are we watching the same show? Or are you idiots missing episodes?"

She continued: "Secondly, Anna and Jordan were simply 'not that deep'. I didn't see them do more than just snog and even Jordan himself said 'we didn't have a conversation about us or put a label on anything we just go with the flow'.

She added: "They've only been coupled up and sharing a bed for a week whereas MICHAEL and AMBER have been together in a couple for 3 weeks and f****n hell I thought they were in love and going to win the whole show."

