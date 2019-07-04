What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 27, recap

Michael and Anna went head to head last night. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Curtis confessed everything to Amy, while Anna came to blows with Michael after the shock recoupling.

It was the aftermath of the most brutal Love Island recoupling of the series last night - and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

After he dumped former partner Amber Gill for newbie Joanna Chimonides, Michael Griffiths came to blows with her best friend Anna Vakili.

Speaking to Amber in front of the rest of the contestants, fireman Michael admitted he felt as though he had to hold his tongue around her but Joanna made him realise she wasn't the right woman for him.

He said: “Every time I say something to you, you laugh in my face which I think is really disrespectful.”

Amber and Michael tried to work things out. Picture: ITV

Later in the show, Michael and Amber sat by the fire pit to talk things through but came to blows once again as the beauty therapist tried to defend herself.

But it was Anna who really laid into Michael after being left furious that he’d ditched her best friend.

She questioned how Michael could give up on his romance with Amber after all this time they’ve shared together, telling him she didn’t recognise the person he’d turned into during Casa Amor week.

Michael then fired back: “When I said that, yes I did mean that. These little things that are overlooked where I bit my tongue are things that are massive to me.”

When things had calmed down the next day, Amber then received a text, which read: “Amber and Joanna, you are going out for a catch-up. Please get ready to leave the villa. #storminateacup”

Meanwhile, Amy Hart was left devastated when Curtis Pritchard admitted he told Jourdan Riane he wanted to couple up with her instead.

The professional ballroom dancer also revealed he had kissed the newbie during the challenges.

Amy then admitted she was totally heartbroken by the news, as she said: “I never thought you’d do this to me, you’re the perfect man after all. You are not. You can sleep on the day bed again tonight.”

Will these two be able to work things out?

The couples are:

Michael and Joanna

Curtis and Amy

Tommy and Molly-Mae

Anna and Ovie

Lucie and George

Anton and Belle

Maura and Marvin

Danny and Jourdan

Amber and Jordan are now single

