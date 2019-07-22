Anton’s ‘rowdy’ mum leaves Love Island fans in hysterics as she heckles Michael during awkward Joanna reunion

Anton's mum heckled Michael during Aftersun. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Anton's mum became an internet sensation after her excitable Aftersun appearance.

Anton Danyluk has become a Love Island favourite over the past few weeks. But his mum well and truly stole the show when she appeared on Aftersun last night.

ITV2 viewers were left in hysterics when host Caroline Flack introduced Sherie-Ann in the audience, before asking what she thought about her son’s romance with Belle Hassan.

Clearly excited to be on TV, she excitedly clapped as she discussed Anton.

She was then asked if she missed shaving her son’s bum hair, to which she beamed: “Aye!”

Anton's mum didn't hold back on After Sun. Picture: ITV

But things got seriously awkward later in the show when Michael Griffiths was reunited with Joanna Chimonides for the first time after he admitted to still have feelings for Amber Gill.

And keen to get in on the action, Sherie-Ann had some brutal advice as she warned Joanna “Don’t do it!”

Despite her son becoming best mates with Michael, Sherie Ann continued to heckle the axed islander throughout the live interview.

Sherie-Anne called out Michael on his behaviour. Picture: ITV

Fans of the show found the whole thing hilarious, as they flocked to Twitter to praise her as a ‘hero’.

“They need to get Antons mum in the villa @Anton_Danyluk #LoveIslandAftersun,” said one.

Another said: “Anton's mum heckling throughout #LoveIsland #Aftersun #Legend”

While a third added: “Anton’s Mum shouting at Michael was just the best #LoveIsland”

Anton’s mum screaming “don’t do it” to Joanna as she sat down next to Michael is INCREDIBLE 😭😭 #loveisland #loveislandaftersun pic.twitter.com/KxPooCZJUa — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) July 21, 2019

Anton when he finds out his mums been on National TV #LoveIsland #Aftersun pic.twitter.com/RJSPGfWiiG — Martyn Harmer (@MartynHarmer89) July 21, 2019

This comes after Michael tried to defend his actions by claiming was simply attracted to both Amber and Joanna, but was made out to be a villain.

Caroline then asked him about a potential rekindling with Joanna, to which he responded: “I want to speak to Joanna to be honest, I know she’s not really thinking about that.”

Joanna shook her head, before adding: “I think it is hard because when you’re in the villa, you really get confused. It is a difficult one."

She later added: “I thought we had something really good, I went away and two days later it was totally different.”

Before Michael explained: “It was a bit of a test. I wasn’t going to quit on the whole process thing and I wasn’t going to leave my friends.”

Time will tell whether these two decide to give things another go.

