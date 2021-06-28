Laura Whitmore's outfit: Where to get the Love Island host's white and blue co-ord

Where to get Laura Whitmore's Love Island outfit from. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Valle and Vik

Where is Laura Whitmore's dress from and how can I get it? Here's what you need to know about her Love Island outfit...

Love Island is finally here after 18 months away.

The ITV2 dating show was put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now it has returned bigger and better than ever.

But while we can’t wait to get to know the 11 new contestants battling it out to find The One - and win £50k - we’re also over the moon to see host Laura Whitmore back.

Laura Whitmore's outfit is from Valle & Vik. Picture: Valle & Vik

The 36-year-old fronted the winter version of the show in January 2020, but this is the first time she will see the Spanish villa.

So, as the launch kicks off - find out everything about Laura Whitmore’s outfit…

Where is Laura Whitmore’s Love Island outfit from?

Laura is wearing a corset and matching mini skirt from Valle & Vik on the show.

The top has a structured body, arm ties and a sweetheart neckline, all in a beautiful floral print.

The mini skirt is cut to an A-line shape and is made in the same ‘Rose Busk Blue & Ivory’ style.

But if you want to get your hands on the outfit, you will have to fork out £255 for the top and £175 for the matching skirt.

The pieces both come in sizes XS-L and are also available in a yellow print.

As for the rest of Laura’s outfit, she is wearing platform sandals from Kat Maconie which cost £345

Laura Whitmore's shoes are from Kat Maconie. Picture: Kat Maconie

The style has an orchid sole, glitter heel and waved ankle strap, while Laura is also wearing Love Island themed hair clips which spell out ‘My Type on Paper’ from Tilly Thomas Lux.

Completing the look, Laura is also wearing chains from Rock and Raw and Kirstie LeMarque, and rings from Millie Savage, Daisy Jewellery and Monica Vinader.

Meanwhile, the sixth season took place in sunny South Africa so Laura at the show’s ‘home’ in Majorca for the first time.

The host previously said: "I’ve never seen the Villa in Majorca so I’ll probably be there a little bit fangirling at the Villa.

"It’s almost like a person to me. So I need to remember that I’m there doing a job, not just a fangirl."

