Love Island lie detector challenge SCRAPPED - and fans are furious

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island fans are not happy about the iconic lie detector test being scrapped from the show.

As we get ready for the dramatic Love Island finale on Monday, fans have noticed something missing from this years’ series.

While the couples have recently taken part in the brutal ‘Headlines game’ and the notorious ‘Baby challenge’ - there has been no sign of the lie detector.

The infamous lie detector has seen even the villa’s strongest couples break down when asked intense questions while hooked up to a heart rate monitor.

Jack Fincham faced the lie detector last year. Picture: ITV2

And ITV2 viewers are furious that the segment has seemingly been cut altogether, with many begging bosses to bring it back.

"These dates are cute n all but where’s the drama??? Two words: LIE DETECTOR,” one person wrote as Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea headed out on their final date last night.

Another said: “This episode is so boring, where’s the lie detector?!!”

And a third added: “BRING ON THE LIE DETECTOR NOW PLS #loveisland”

This episode is so boring ... where’s the lie detector where’s the parents at?!?!🙃😴#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hQE5imbWQT — ✨KT✨ (@katiepp16) July 25, 2019

These dates bore me I want the lie detector tests pls 😈 #loveisland — zoe mcgettigan 💕 (@zoeymcgettz) July 25, 2019

This episode should have been replaced with the lie detector test challenge, cause I’ve been sleeping through this episode #loveisland. — Asheleriz 🇰🇪 (@AshleySheriz) July 25, 2019

This comes after it was reported Love Island bosses had decided not to put Islanders through a lie detector following the death of a Jeremy Kyle Show guest.

During last year’s show, there was also a row over the way winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were treated.

An ITV source told The Sun at the time: “A series of top-level meetings have been held over the past few weeks with regard to safety measures and duty of care procedures.

“One of the issues raised was the lie detector. The feeling was, in the wake of the Jeremy Kyle case, bosses must be whiter than white — they cannot mess with people’s emotions.

“The test they used last year was very basic — one not approved by the British Polygraph ­Association.

“While nothing is set in stone and ideas change on an almost daily basis, at the moment there are no plans to bring the ­polygraphs back.”

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV2 for comment.

Meanwhile, as the show draws to a close on Monday, last night’s episode saw couples Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds, and Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea's final dates.

Tonight's instalment will include Molly-Mae and Tommy, and Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan's last romantic day out together.

