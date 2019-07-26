Love Island couples will break up after just 69 DAYS, new data reveals

Unsurprisingly, the couples for this year's Love Island aren't expected to stay together forever.

A new analysis has revealed that this year's Love Island couples are only set to stay with each other for an average of 69 DAYS after their departure from the villa.

In light of the finale on Monday, Watches2U have analysed how long Love Island couples stay together within their first year of leaving the villa to create predictions for this series cast.

None of the couples will stay together for very long, according to Watch2U. Picture: Watch2U

They're expecting all of the islanders to sack off their other half by the start of October.

Their data looked at how many of the top three couples from each season were still together a year later and only three of the twelve couples made it 365 days without breaking up.

Season two's Cara and Nathan broke up 273 days after the show finished, but got back together year later after having son Freddie together.

The results reveal that relationship durations have dramatically plummeted as the programme has grown in popularity, which is unsurprising as many believe that the show's contestants are on there for fame, fortune and Instagram followers in the more recent series rather than love, as they were earlier on.

Watches2U made a graphic to show the relationship timelines. Picture: Watches2U

The second season's top three couples went strong for a while, with two of those ending up married.

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas stayed together for nearly two years, but aren't together anymore and Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey got married this year after their initial blip back in 2017.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen also got married last year and are the highest-earning former islanders.

Series three's finale couples didn't last very long either, with winners Kem and Amber not even making it until Christmas and Olivia and Chris breaking up soon after.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow are the only ones still going strong, and are very much still in love thanks to meeting on the show.

However, if you fast forward to series four, those pairs stayed loyal a measly 159 days on average, meaning they all barely made it to Christmas.

They don't believe any of the couples will stand the test of time. Picture: ITV

Season one was the pilot season and the relationships barely lasted any time, with none of the top three even making it to 100 days, and only two of those couples actually being in romantic relationships.

With all the analysis taken into consideration, Watches2U have predicted the top three from THIS season will only last a grand total of 69 days before they call it a day.

They said: "Judging by the lack of strong couples, tactical recoupling and amount of snakes that have wormed their way into the villa, the team are confident in their predictions".