Love Island couples will break up after just 69 DAYS, new data reveals

26 July 2019, 14:14

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Unsurprisingly, the couples for this year's Love Island aren't expected to stay together forever.

A new analysis has revealed that this year's Love Island couples are only set to stay with each other for an average of 69 DAYS after their departure from the villa.

In light of the finale on Monday, Watches2U have analysed how long Love Island couples stay together within their first year of leaving the villa to create predictions for this series cast. 

None of the couples will stay together for very long, according to Watch2U
None of the couples will stay together for very long, according to Watch2U. Picture: Watch2U

They're expecting all of the islanders to sack off their other half by the start of October.

Their data looked at how many of the top three couples from each season were still together a year later and only three of the twelve couples made it 365 days without breaking up.

Season two's Cara and Nathan broke up 273 days after the show finished, but got back together year later after having son Freddie together.

The results reveal that relationship durations have dramatically plummeted as the programme has grown in popularity, which is unsurprising as many believe that the show's contestants are on there for fame, fortune and Instagram followers in the more recent series rather than love, as they were earlier on.

Watches2U made a graphic to show the relationship timelines
Watches2U made a graphic to show the relationship timelines. Picture: Watches2U

The second season's top three couples went strong for a while, with two of those ending up married.

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas stayed together for nearly two years, but aren't together anymore and Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey got married this year after their initial blip back in 2017.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen also got married last year and are the highest-earning former islanders.

Series three's finale couples didn't last very long either, with winners Kem and Amber not even making it until Christmas and Olivia and Chris breaking up soon after.

READ MORE: Love Island 2020: Here's how to apply for the summer and winter versions of the ITV2 show

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow are the only ones still going strong, and are very much still in love thanks to meeting on the show.

However, if you fast forward to series four, those pairs stayed loyal a measly 159 days on average, meaning they all barely made it to Christmas.

They don't believe any of the couples will stand the test of time
They don't believe any of the couples will stand the test of time. Picture: ITV

Season one was the pilot season and the relationships barely lasted any time, with none of the top three even making it to 100 days, and only two of those couples actually being in romantic relationships.

With all the analysis taken into consideration, Watches2U have predicted the top three from THIS season will only last a grand total of 69 days before they call it a day.

They said: "Judging by the lack of strong couples, tactical recoupling and amount of snakes that have wormed their way into the villa, the team are confident in their predictions".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tommy and Molly-Mae make big life plans in tonight's episode

Love Island first look: Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae plan to MOVE IN together during fairytale final date
Love Island contestants will no longer have to do the lie detector

Love Island lie detector challenge SCRAPPED - and fans are furious
Amy Hart doesn't want to promote diet products with her new found fame

Love Island’s Amy Hart says she will ‘NEVER’ promote diet products on social media
Parents are forking out huge amounts of money to make their children 'kidfluencers'

GMB viewers OUTRAGED by guest's 'kidfluencer academies' to make children famous and launch YouTube careers
Love island 2019 has been on for over a month now

When is the Love Island 2019 final? Here's what date the show comes to an end

Trending on Heart

Hot weather calls for you to ditch the makeup bag

Experts reveal the reason why you shouldn't wear makeup in a heatwave

Lifestyle

The grant means that parents on low incomes can apply for the discount to help out with the costs

The School Uniform Grant offers parents £150 towards their kids' uniform and PE kits

Lifestyle

Jane McDonald has announced a new TV travel show

When is Jane McDonald's new travel show on and what's it about?
A waitress has been slammed by Reddit readers for taking the decision into her own hands.

Waitress blasted for secretly serving alcohol-free drinks to woman she thought was pregnant

Lifestyle

What is Maura Higgins' middle name? The Love Island star's moniker revealed

What is Maura Higgins' middle name? The Love Island star's moniker revealed