Love Island's Shaughna Phillips says her mum would have hated Callum and wishes she had dumped him sooner

Shaughna Phillips with Callum Jones on Love Island before he had feelings for someone else. Picture: Instagram

Hindsight is a wonderful thing!

Heartbroken Love Island star Shaughna Phillips admits she wishes she'd split up with scaffolder Callum Jones before he fell for Molly Smith in Casa Amor.

After being dumped from the Love Island villa, the political babe says her mum wouldn't have approved of their romance and looking back she should have seen the warning signs earlier on.

Sadly for Shaughna she was totally smitten from the off.

Shaughna said: “My family would have liked him to begin with and then he would have definitely worn my mum thin.

“He definitely would have rubbed her up the wrong way. Just by not being very affectionate towards me, not ever really putting me first.

“Every mum wants that for their daughter.”

Callum Jones fell for Molly Smith when he spent time in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

While she was totally loved up with Callum, deep down she knew his eye was going to wonder.

She said: “I did genuinely think Callum was going to bring someone back from Casa Amor.

“I could have coupled up with one of the new boys, just so I wasn’t standing there on my own.

"But I would have been forcing it and that’s not me at all."

She said: "If I had my time again I’d definitely have ditched Callum sooner than Casa Amor, which would then have left me with some ‘openness’ and then I’d have probably noticed I liked Luke M a lot sooner than I did."