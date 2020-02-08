Love Island model Molly Smith looks unrecognisable in natural throwback snaps

The glamour model sported a more natural look back in 2013. Picture: Instagram

The glamorous Islander looks dramatically different as she pulls funny faces and poses for the camera in a series of unearthed photos.

Love Island's Molly Smith may have turned Callum's head with her glamorous looks, but the fashion model hasn't always been into heavy make-up and fake tan.

The 25-year-old Islander looks almost unrecognisable in a series of natural throwback snaps posted on a friend's Instagram account – and fans can't believe it's her.

Taken back when the Mancunian was in her teens, the photos prove the stunning contestant had a silly side back at school as she's pictured pulling funny faces alongside her pal.

Next to the vintage snapshot of the duo in a car, Molly's friend wrote: "Every time I look at this I burst out laughing. Your face is comedy hahaha."

Read more: Who is new Love Islander Molly Smith? Stunning Manchester model coupled up with Callum Jones

The glamorous model was caught on camera pulling silly expressions. Picture: Instagram

Another photo showed Molly striking a pose in a little black dress, sporting long blonde hair and more subtle make-up before a night out on the town.

The teenage pictures have raised some questions about whether or not the blonde bombshell has had surgery in the past, with fans suggesting she's had lip fillers among other tweaks.

Read more: Love Island first look: Shaughna and Callum come face-to-face in dramatic fall out from recoupling

The 25-year-old looks dramatically different in the throwback snaps. Picture: Instagram

Molly has whipped up a storm since entering the South African villa after catching the eye of cheeky Mancunian Callum Jones, who was coupled-up with Londoner Shaughna Phillips.

Arriving on the show as one of the Casa Amor girls, thrown into tempt the current boys away from their partners, she has since re-coupled with the carefree scaffolder.

Read more: Love Island fans in stitches over Demi's 'orange' foundation, branding her an 'Oompa Loompa'

The Mancunian now has a very glamorous, made-up look. Picture: Instagram

And despite heaps of tense drama, Molly has been praised for her maturity since the explosive episode, which saw Shaungha break down in tears over her partner's betrayal.

After new couple Molly and Callum returned to the original villa, the model encouraged her new man to smooth things over with his ex and explain the reasons behind his decision to dump the democratic services officer.

Read more: Where is Love Island Aftersun filmed and can you get tickets?

She also confessed she felt really guilty about upsetting her love rival and apologised on-screen.

Molly said: "It's not a nice feeling. It's not nice having to upset someone else, so I'm sorry Shaughna."

Love Island airs weekdays and Sundays on ITV2, or you can catch up via the ITV Hub.