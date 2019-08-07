Love Island’s Ovie Soko lands job as a guest chef on This Morning

Ovie has landed a new job. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island’s Ovie Soko will be joining Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning as he's bagged a job as a guest chef.

After becoming one of the favourite Love Island stars of the series, now Ovie Soko has landed himself a job on This Morning.

And not just any job, as he’ll actually be whipping up a storm in the kitchen as a guest chef.

Yep, thanks to his skills in the villa kitchen - where he wowed fellow Islanders with his poached eggs – the reality star will now be hosting his very own segment on Thursday alongside hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Announcing the news, Ovie used his infamous catchphrase “Message!”, before telling fans: “Cooking on This Morning is going to be dope, but I’ll need to graft hard if my infamous eggs are to live up to the hype for Love Island fans Eamonn and Ruth.

“They’re daytime royalty after all.”

This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell said he was “thrilled to have signed up the Islander, adding: “Here at This Morning we pride ourselves on nurturing and developing new talent.

“Ovie was undoubtedly one of the most popular Islanders this year and so we’re thrilled to have him on the show as a brand new guest chef.”

Runners up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury will also be appearing on This Morning to chat about life after the villa and put to bed those split rumours.

This comes after it was announced fellow finalist Maura Higgins has also landed a spot on the daytime telly show, hosting her own Maura Than Meets the Eye segments.

These will see the Irish star - who’s currently dating Curtis Pritchard - travel across the country solving viewer problems.

Maura has joined the This Morning team. Picture: ITV

Ahead of her debut, Maura told The Mirror: "I’m getting flutters about joining This Morning. I can’t believe it. It’s beyond my wildest dreams.

"I’ve grown up watching Phillip, Holly, Eamonn, Ruth and the team. Mad to think I’m now part of that iconic family. Can’t wait to crack on."

Teasing about what's to come, she added: "They want me to do a skydive which I’m terrified about.

"I’ve said 'yeah I'll do it'. I'll probably have to be pushed out. That's terrifying. But I’m an adrenaline junky. I’ll go for it."