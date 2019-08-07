Love Island’s Ovie Soko lands job as a guest chef on This Morning

7 August 2019, 08:13 | Updated: 7 August 2019, 08:21

Ovie has landed a new job
Ovie has landed a new job. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island’s Ovie Soko will be joining Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning as he's bagged a job as a guest chef.

After becoming one of the favourite Love Island stars of the series, now Ovie Soko has landed himself a job on This Morning.

And not just any job, as he’ll actually be whipping up a storm in the kitchen as a guest chef.

Yep, thanks to his skills in the villa kitchen - where he wowed fellow Islanders with his poached eggs – the reality star will now be hosting his very own segment on Thursday alongside hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Read More: Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague ‘getting therapy’ after struggling to cope with cruel online abuse

Announcing the news, Ovie used his infamous catchphrase “Message!”, before telling fans: “Cooking on This Morning is going to be dope, but I’ll need to graft hard if my infamous eggs are to live up to the hype for Love Island fans Eamonn and Ruth.

“They’re daytime royalty after all.”

This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell said he was “thrilled to have signed up the Islander, adding: “Here at This Morning we pride ourselves on nurturing and developing new talent.

“Ovie was undoubtedly one of the most popular Islanders this year and so we’re thrilled to have him on the show as a brand new guest chef.”

Read More: ITV axe Love Island spin-off show over fears Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea will split

Runners up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury will also be appearing on This Morning to chat about life after the villa and put to bed those split rumours.

This comes after it was announced fellow finalist Maura Higgins has also landed a spot on the daytime telly show, hosting her own Maura Than Meets the Eye segments.

These will see the Irish star - who’s currently dating Curtis Pritchard - travel across the country solving viewer problems.

Maura has joined the This Morning team
Maura has joined the This Morning team. Picture: ITV

Ahead of her debut, Maura told The Mirror: "I’m getting flutters about joining This Morning. I can’t believe it. It’s beyond my wildest dreams.

"I’ve grown up watching Phillip, Holly, Eamonn, Ruth and the team. Mad to think I’m now part of that iconic family. Can’t wait to crack on."

Teasing about what's to come, she added: "They want me to do a skydive which I’m terrified about.

"I’ve said 'yeah I'll do it'. I'll probably have to be pushed out. That's terrifying. But I’m an adrenaline junky. I’ll go for it."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Amber Gill remembered Greg O'Shea with a sweet gesture during This Morning

Love Island winner Amber Gill pays subtle tribute to Greg O’Shea on This Morning as he returns to Ireland
Maura has addressed Curtis' sexuality

Maura Higgins reacts to Curtis' revelation he's 'open to a relationship with a man'
Rob Beckett is the hilarious voiceover guy on Celebs Go Dating

Who is the Celebs Go Dating narrator? The lowdown on Rob Beckett
Ben Mitchell made a horrifying confession

EastEnders fans horrified by Ben Mitchell's shock confession as Phil wakes up from his coma
Home Alone fans are not happy with this news

Home Alone fans are NOT happy about the new Disney reboot

Trending on Heart

Steff weighed 32 stone at her heaviest

Woman crowdfunds for surgery to remove 15lbs of excess skin after shedding 12 stone

Lifestyle

There's a huge selection of gorgeous brown lipsticks on the market

Brown lipstick is back in - as 90s fashion and makeup makes its return

Beauty

Lee Ryan is currently appearing in Celebs Go Dating

How many kids does Lee Ryan have and who's the Blue singer's ex fiancé Sammi Millar?

Celebrities

The Essex reality star revealed she has put a stone back on following a string of overindulgent holidays.

Gemma Collins reveals one stone weight gain after 'weeks of overindulging' on holiday

Celebrities

n

David and Victoria Beckham twin in matching outfits while enjoying family holiday in Italy

Celebrities

The shopping brand has since apologised for any offence caused, stating that it was an “isolated” event

John Lewis cancel MAC's ‘back to school’ makeup classes for 12-year-olds following outrage from parents

Lifestyle