Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague 'getting therapy' after struggling to cope with cruel online abuse

6 August 2019, 11:53 | Updated: 6 August 2019, 11:56

Molly-Mae is reportedly receiving therapy from Love Island
Molly-Mae is reportedly receiving therapy from Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague has reportedly accepted therapy from ITV to cope with social media trolls.

Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague is reportedly receiving therapy after struggling to cope with cruel social media trolls.

While ITV provide mental health support to all Islanders following their time in the villa, the Instagram influencer - who came in second place with boyfriend Tommy Fury - is said to have accepted the offer.

And insider told The Sun that 20-year-old Molly has been left “incredibly upset” by the comments she’s received from online trolls, and her family and friends are becoming increasingly worried.

“It’s been really difficult for Molly-Mae since leaving the show,” the source told the publication.

Molly-Mae and Tommy came in second place
Molly-Mae and Tommy came in second place. Picture: ITV

“She’s always had a really positive experience online but has been cruelly targeted since going on Love Island.

“It's been incredibly upsetting for her and she’s really struggled to understand why it’s happened to her.

"She decided to take up the offer of therapy to try and get her head around it all and hopefully get back to her old self soon.”

The insider added that Molly-Mae was advised by ITV to take a break from social media, as they said: “Out of everyone on the show Molly-Mae has struggled the most, which is both surprising and upsetting considering she was always an influencer.

“It’s been a worrying situation for everyone.”

During her time on the ITV2 dating series, Molly-Mae was accused of “faking” her relationship with Tommy to win the £50k prize money, and was later branded “two-faced” by her fellow Islander Belle Hassan.

Following all the drama, Molly-Mae took a short break from social media which led many fans to suspect she had split with professional boxer Tommy.

However, she was back on Instagram on Monday morning, telling fans she’s: “On top of the world”.

Posing on top of The May Fair in London, Molly can be seen looking directly to the camera in an all black outfit.

View this post on Instagram

Top of the world

A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on

Earlier this year, ITV outlined a new duty of care process ahead of the fifth series, confirming that all contestants would be offered “enhanced psychological support” before and after filming.

"Our duty of care is a continuous and ongoing process for each Islander," ITV said.

"This follows three key stages; pre-filming, filming, and aftercare.

"We work with both an independent GP and a psychological consultant to provide an assessment of the physical and mental health of each of the shortlisted cast members and their suitability for inclusion on the programme."

