Love Island fans slam Molly-Mae after she's spotted 'fake' crying following Anna's dumping

25 July 2019, 10:50

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island viewers were divided over Molly-Mae’s ‘fake crying’ after Anna Vakili was dumped from the villa.

Following all the drama between Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames, the former couple were brutally dumped from Love Island last night along with Chris Taylor and Harley Brash.

And while fans on the outside might have seen the exit coming, the rest of the Islanders were devastated by the news.

As Anna told her friends she’s “found love with them" in a heartfelt speech, Amber Gill and Maura Higgins were seen in tears.

However, as Molly-Mae loudly sobbed while resting her head on Anna’s shoulder, viewers were baffled by her reaction, with many spotting she didn’t seem to actually be crying.

Viewers have said there were no tears as Molly-Mae cried
Viewers have said there were no tears as Molly-Mae cried. Picture: ITV

One fan wrote: "Molly-Mae and her crocodile tears again... Fake as s**tttttt."

Another added: "Molly has really practised her fake crying! That was as melodramatic as it gets!"

Read More: Love Island's Caroline Flack gives fans a sneaky glimpse of her LIVE FINAL outfit

“What was with that face from Molly loool that fake cry #LoveIsIand,” said a third.

While a fourth added: “Molly Mae’s fake cry was tragic #loveisland.”

Read More: Curtis Pritchard branded 'snake' by Love Island viewers after giving terrible advice to Jordan Hames

This isn’t the first time the Instagram influencer has come under fire after she was accused of faking her relationship with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

During a recent ‘Headlines challenge’, one of the statements read: “Love Island fans accuse ‘Bored’ Molly-Mae of faking her love for Tommy”.

Fuming with the fan reaction, the 20-year-old later said in the Beach Hut: “I’m definitely not bored. If people still think I’m fake at this point, what hope have I got?”

Speaking to Tommy later on, she continued: "After all this time, people are going to come to me and say that I'm being fake. That is so frustrating to hear!"

However, Tommy reassured Molly that he doesn’t care what anybody at home thinks of her, as he responded: “It doesn’t matter what anyone thinks because I love you so much.

"That’s all you need to know. You’ve got my heart until you don’t want it anymore.”

Molly-Mae was also accused of being a 'game player' last week when she convinced best pal Amber not to give ex Michael Griffiths a second chance, with many fans claiming she's only interested in the £50k prize money.

