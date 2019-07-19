Molly-Mae accused of 'sabotaging' Amber's romance to nab £50k Love Island prize

Molly has been accused of sabotaging her friend's romance. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island viewers have accused Molly-Mae Hague of betraying her pal Amber Gill in a bid to win the £50,000 prize money.

Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths have been at the centre of some major drama in the Love Island villa over the past few days.

Despite firefighter Michael brutally dumping Amber for Joanna Chimonides after Casa Amor week, he’s suddenly had a change of heart.

And now that he’s single again, the 27-year-old has confessed he’s “never stopped liking” the beautician from Newcastle, and is desperate to win her back.

But the rest of the Islanders aren’t exactly on board with the thought of the pair reuniting, and Molly-Mae Hague, 21, has now been slammed by viewers for trying to warn Amber, 21, against reuniting with her ex.

Describing Amber as “like a sister to her”, Anna Vakili first insisted that if Joanna was still in the villa then things would be very different.

Ovie Soko then claimed there was undeniable "chemistry" between the pair, adding: "The heart wants what it wants."

Before Molly-Mae interrupted: "I'm just surprised Amber is even entertaining it."

When the girls the gathered on the bean-bags to chat, Molly-Mae continued: "You two are very good together but it's whether it's genuine. If it's for the right reasons. Would he have done it if Joanna was here?

"Make him grovel. He has to work for it. He really messed up."

Michael told Amber he still had feelings for her. Picture: ITV

Following the conversation, many viewers accused Molly-Mae of trying to “sabotage” her friend’s love life in order to win the £50k with her partner Tommy Fury.

One Twitter user slammed: “What actually is wrong with Anna and molly mae? They’re the ones who kept telling amber to go for it with Michael and now they’re being negative about the prospect of them as a couple again? That 50k on the line eh? Lol #LoveIsland."

“Ooooo Molly can see her money slipping away and does not want Amber and Michael to have a chance,” another said.

While a third agreed: “'Molly Mae putting doubts into Amber’s head cuz she knows that 50 grand is slipping by if Michael & Amber get back together #LoveIsland.”

Molly-Mae forever trying sabotage any other couple so that the spot-light can only be on her and Tommy... #LoveIsland — C.C🇯🇲♍️ (@SwayWithMe85) July 18, 2019

Molly is doing EVERYTHING she can to ruin every (potential) couple!



She’s planned how she’s going to spend that £50,000 and she isn’t letting anyone get in the way of it.#LoveIsland — Nego True (@NegoTrue) July 18, 2019

Although many viewers agree with Molly-Mae and Anna’s doubts, as one slammed: “I hope Amber doesn’t take Michael back.”

And a second added: “Telling you right now if amber picks Michael tonight am not watching the rest of this season.

We’ll have to wait and see if Amber chooses Michael or newbie Greg O’Shea in tonight’s dramatic recoupling.

