Love Island ratings: How many people are viewing the ITV2 dating show?

What are the viewing figures for Love Island 2021? Here’s what we know…

Love Island is back on our screens, which means there’s plenty of couplings, re-couplings and brutal dumpings on the way.

And while we get to know the latest bunch of singletons hoping to find The One, and win £50k, fans are wondering how many people are tuning in to watch.

So, let’s find out the Love Island 2021 ratings…

What are the Love Island viewing figures?

According to BARB (broadcasters audience research board) figures which are provided by TV ratings system overnights.tv, the premiere saw 2.47million viewers tune in to watch.

This is a decrease from the 2019 summer premiere, which reportedly had 3.3million viewers.

Last year’s winter edition also saw 2.5million viewers for its launch.

However, ITV has confirmed that the Love Island launch was the most-watched digital channel programme of the year so far for 16 to 34-year-olds.

Bosses said it had an audience of 3.3million across all devices including an average of 1million ITV Hub viewers and 2.9 million streams in total.

Within the 16-34 age range, views were up 110,000 that the last series.

The lower viewing figures could have something to do with the Euros which are currently airing.

The France v Switzerland match was on at the same time as the Love Island launch and had a huge 7.7 million viewers.

Meanwhile, host Laura Whitmore, 36, presented the 2020 winter version of the show, but is hosting the summer series in Majorca for the first time ever.

Speaking about what she's looking forward to most about the job, she said: "I think the first day. I meet all the Islanders the way everyone else meets all the Islanders. So when they come into the Villa and they do the line-up, that’s the first time I’m meeting all of them as well.

"So I’m looking forward to that. It’s so funny because you change your opinion so much. You meet someone and you go, ‘Oh, they’re my favourite’. And then I’ll have a different favourite by the next week. The first day, that’s the big day. And I love trying to guess who I think they’ll choose. I never get it right."