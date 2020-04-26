Love Island 2020's summer contestants ‘will be tested for coronavirus' before entering villa

Love Island 2020 stars will be tested for COVID-19, according to reports. Picture: ITV

This year's sexy singletons will be screened for the deadly disease to ensure the dating show can go ahead safely.

Love Island's latest batch of sexy singletons will be tested for coronavirus before they enter the villa, a telly source has claimed.

According to reports, this year's contestants are to undergo screenings for the highly contagious bug ahead of the 2020 series, which is allegedly set to air later this summer.

Insiders say the strict measures have been put in place to protect the cast and crew from catching the deadly disease, with producers running tests alongside routine STI checks.

The TV source told The Sun: "Producers are optimistic the series could go ahead, but they don’t want to take any risks with coronavirus spreading on set so are looking at testing contestants in advance."

Speaking of the swirling rumours that suggested this year's hit show could take place in the UK instead of sunny Mallorca, they added: "Talk of hosting the show in the UK has been vetoed.

"There would be nothing more depressing than seeing lovers huddled under blankets and umbrellas and stomping around in wellies.

"But if lockdown restrictions are lifted soon crew will work towards an August or September start date."

Despite the excitement brewing around the latest show, an ITV spokesperson gave nothing away and revealed it was "too early to comment".

The news comes after another telly insider revealed plans to air the show were still very much in place.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, they said: "The team are still committed to the series airing this summer. The show will go on.

"Production on Love Island have been told the upcoming series is still scheduled to take place but the show will launch a month later in July.

"All the usual preparations are going ahead."

The source added: "Bosses are desperate for the show to remain in the hearts of viewers after the winter series was tainted with sadness following Caroline Flack's tragic passing.

"Final decisions will be made closer to the time but for now, it's all systems go."

Love Island usually airs on the first Monday of June, however the coronavirus pandemic means it is likely to be delayed.