Where is Casa Amor? Find out everything about the Love Island 2021 filming location

Where is Casa Amor and what does it mean in English?

If you’re new to Love Island, things are about to get REALLY juicy this week.

Yep, it’s Casa Amor time, which means the Islanders get to meet six new boys and six new girls.

After a few days, they will then have the chance to remain in their original couple or, pick someone new to return to the villa with. We told you it was going to be dramatic…

Will Jake's head be turned in Love Island Casa Amor? Picture: ITV

But where is the Casa Amor villa and is it nearby?

Where is Casa Amor?

A brand new Casa Amor villa has been created for the 2021 series, which means we don’t actually know where it is situated.

But it is sure to be close to the original house which is in Majorca, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the East of the Island.

Host Laura Whitmore gave fans a sneak peek of the new building at the start of the week, which includes a pool set on the patio area.

There is also a fire pit with a semi-circle seat area, as well as neon signs and fairy lights everywhere.

There’s also a Hideaway for the first time ever in Casa Amor, when an insider telling The Sun: “Producers throwing a new Hideaway into the mix will heighten temptation to not only shack up with someone but maybe go further.

“The main Hideaway has seen a little bit of action so far but the new one might get christened even sooner."

What does Casa Amor mean in English?

Casa Amor is Spanish for ‘Love House’ which is very apt considering many of the Islanders are still looking for love.

Usually, the second villa is around for three or four days, giving the stars just enough time to get to know the new bunch before making a big decision.

