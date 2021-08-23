Where is Love Island's Chloe Burrows from?

Where is Chloe from Love Island from and what is her accent?

The Love Island final is tonight, which means one couple will be crowned King and Queen of the villa.

And one woman hoping to scoop that £50k prize money is Chloe Burrows who is currently coupled up with Toby Aromolaran.

But where is Chloe from and who are her parents? Here’s what you need to know…

25-year-old Chloe is from Bicester in Oxfordshire.

Sunday night's episode saw the Islanders joined by their nearest and dearest in the villa.

Chloe's mum Louisa was joined by the Love Island star’s sister Bridie, with fans shocked by how similar the pair look.

Chloe’s mum told her: “I’ll tell you something, you’ve been fantastic!

"You have been iconic! You have been fantastic, I can’t tell you. I’m so proud of you. You’ve been so funny," she added.

After watching the families reunite, one Love Island fan wrote: "Chloe’s mum and sister are exactly the same as her. Absolutely chaotic and I’m here for it #loveisland."

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran are favourites to win. Picture: ITV

Another tweeted: "Chloe sister and her are almost identical omg #LoveIsland."

Toby’s mum Victoria and sister Shauna also entered the villa for the first time, with Victoria telling her son: "You are besotted with Chloe. You are cute. You’re very cute together!.”

Shauna added: “I love her. I loved her even when you weren't with her."

Chloe’s mum then told her: "We like him, he’s really funny."

While Bridie agreed: “All you see is you two laughing.”

This comes after Chloe and Toby were revealed as the favourites to win this evening.

Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson said: “Looking back at Toby’s odds history, the Hashtag United footballer was as long as 50/1 for Top Male just weeks ago, amidst a love-square between Chloe, Abigail and Mary.

“Now he finds himself and beau Chloe as the odds-on favourites to win Love Island, after endearing the public over the last few weeks.”

Full Love Island winner odds:

Chloe and Toby - 5/6

Millie and Liam – 11/8

Faye and Teddy – 10/1

Kaz and Tyler – 33/1

Liberty and Jake - 50/1