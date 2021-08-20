Have Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole left Love Island?

Have Jake and Lib quit Love Island and what happened last night?

Things got very dramatic on Love Island last night as one of the most popular couples split following a rocky few days.

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole called it quits on their relationship just days before the grand final.

But what will happen to them and is Liberty set to leave the villa? Here’s what we know…

Jake and Libby have left Love Island. Picture: ITV

Have Jake and Lib left Love Island?

Jake and Lib have left the Love Island villa, according to the Daily Mail.

Sources have revealed the couple decided to leave the TV villa after ending their seven-week romance.

"It was a really tough decision for the couple to make, but it felt like the right thing to do," an insider told the publication.

"It's not 100 per cent over for Jake and Liberty, there are still a lot of feelings involved, so who knows what will happen on the future."

This comes after the pair are set to go on their final date together during Friday's episode.

In a teaser clip, they can be seen returning to the villa to tell the rest of the Islanders they have some big news.

Asking their friends to gather around the fire pit, the duo share that they have an announcement to make.

Voiceover Iain Stirling then says: "Epic dates lead to epic decisions," while Islander Millie Court is seen in complete shock.

What happened in Love Island last night?

While Faye Winter and Teddy Soares and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank enjoyed some epic final dates, things didn’t go so smoothly for Jake and Libby.

The drama kicked off when Liberty ran off crying out of the villa, telling Faye that she didn't think Jake really wanted to be in their relationship.

"I don't think we're right for each other", she told her friend, continuing: "Something's gone wrong somewhere.

"I just feel numb. I don't know what's going on."

Liberty then went on to tell Jake her feelings, explaining: "I feel like I've got to be true to myself, and there's been a change in energy.

Jake and Libby go on their final date on Love Island. Picture: ITV

"I feel like I can't do nothing or say nothing right.

"It's not all about you. I don't want to continue and feeling like I've got to change. You've got to love me for who I am or I'm not the girl for you.

“I'm happy to do that, because if I'm not the girl for you then I hope you find someone different who wears blazer dresses. I just love you for you, and exactly who you are.”

She later added: "I don't feel right in my gut, or myself. I just feel like you're not into it."

Jake responded: "I feel like I can't battle my corner. You see things differently to how I see things. If it's the case that we're not right for each other, that's the case," he said.

To which Liberty said: "I love you for who you are, but I feel like that's not being reciprocated."

Jake and Liberty broke up on Love Island last night. Picture: ITV

"I came here to find someone and I thought I found someone," Jake replied, continuing: "Are we saying we'll go our separate ways, then? Maybe it's best for us to go our separate ways then.

"I'm sorry that you felt like that, and it's something that I'll have to work on in the future then. Don't be hard on yourself.”

Liberty then took her microphone off and walked out, before Jake went back to tell the boys: "Basically, we're done."

"I feel like i've got nothing left to give her," he said. "I'm not going to change how I am. It feels like a dagger in my heart. It feels like I've lost my right arm. Lib is the only girl I've been with in here."

Lib told the Beach Hut later: "I do love Jake and I want to make it work but if it's at the cost of changing myself to make him happy, I'm not going to do that.”