When is the Love Island meet the parents episode 2021?

19 August 2021, 10:03

When do the parents enter the Love Island villa? Here's what we know about when the episode might air in 2021...

Now we've had the legendary Love Island babies task, many fans may be wondering when the 'meet the parents' episode will air.

Each year, the Love Island stars are joined by close members of their family, to reunite and introduce them to their new partners.

Due to ongoing travel restrictions brought in during the coronavirus pandemic, many viewers have been wondering whether the episode will air this year.

Here's what we know...

Parents usually enter the villa towards the end of the series
Parents usually enter the villa towards the end of the series. Picture: ITV

Will the Love Island meet the parents episode air this year?

ITV2 have not confirmed either way, so we don't yet know whether it will air this year.

As Mallorca is on the amber list, it could be the cast that the parents meet the partners virtually, rather than in person.

However, a source told The Sun that family members who are fully-vaccinated will be entering the villa, as they won't have to quarantine for 10 days on their return.

The Love Island final takes place on August 23
The Love Island final takes place on August 23. Picture: ITV

The insider said: "the plan is to fly out the families to Spain if they’re double jabbed and happy to travel within the rules. Then there will be a socially distanced meeting – and there will be fireworks."

When might the meet the parents episode air?

The episode usually takes place in the week of the final. This year's final will take place on August 23, meaning that the parents could potentially feature on the show this week.

