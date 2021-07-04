Who is Love Island's Rachel Finni? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Find out everything about Love Island bombshell Rachel Finni. Picture: Instagram/ITV

How old is Love Island bombshell Rachel Finni and what is her job?

The Love Island drama is well under way, with more couplings, recouplings and dumpings than ever before.

And now there is a new Islander set to mix things up in the form of bombshell Rachel Finni.

But who is Rachel and what does she do for a living? Here’s what we know about the Love Island star…

Rachel Finni is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

How old is Rachel Finni?

Rachel is 29-years-old, making her the oldest Islander in the villa.

When asked how her friends and family would describe her, Rachel called herself ‘very, very independent’.

She said: “I don’t rely on anyone for anything. I’m very caring and spontaneous and creative.”

The Islander went on: “I don’t need a man for anything. I can buy my own home and take care of myself.

“I just love knowing I have another person there that I’m going through life with.

“But I genuinely have no type. As long as you are sexy, smell nice, don’t bite your nails or chew loudly, have me!”

What does Rachel Finni do for a living?

Rachel is a luxury travel specialist, which means she’s stayed in some very nice places over the years.

Opening up about her job, Rachel said she loves the incredible things hotels can do, explaining: “We had a rock star staying at one of our hotels once and we managed to open up the ceiling just so we could get a Baby Grand Piano in there for them.”

The biggest celebrity Rachel has ever met is George Clooney, who she accidentally bumped into in a lift.

Despite loving her job, Rachel said she wanted to join the Love Island line up because she wants to meet some ‘great people’.

“I’ve always been a fan of the show,” she said, continuing: “It’s a great experience, you meet great people. I’m someone who loves to live my life to the best.

“I’ve scraped the bottom of the dirtiest barrels, that’s how I describe my dating life. So I thought ‘why not? Let’s apply. If it happens, it happens.’

“I think it’s an amazing way to spend the last year of my 20s, doing something that fulfils me emotionally as well. It’s more than going on Love Island for the sake of it.

“I’m doing it because I love the show and I need someone to marry me.”

What is Rachel Finni’s Instagram?

You can find Rachel on Instagram @rayfinn, where you will find a lot of selfies and bikini photos.