Love Island fans think they know who will be dumped in shock twist tonight

20 July 2022, 09:00 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 09:38

Who got dumped from Love Island last night? Here's what viewers think...

There was another very dramatic episode of Love Island last night, when it was revealed four Islanders are vulnerable.

It all started when the stars were invited to a VIP party at a club away from the villa where DJ Joel Corry even played a set.

It didn’t take Danica Taylor long to call Billy Brown out on his ‘disrespectful’ behaviour, calling him ‘disgusting’.

But the pair were soon interrupted when host Laura Whitmore rocked up to the club and asked the contestants: "Having a good time? I am not here to join in on the fun sadly and I am afraid the party is over."

Laura Whitmore will send two Islanders home tonight
Laura Whitmore will send two Islanders home tonight. Picture: ITV

Laura revealed that the public have been voting for their favourite boy and girl over the past few days.

The two girls and two boys with the fewest votes risk being dumped without returning to the villa.

Unfortunately, it was bad news for Danica and Summer Botwe, and Billy and Dami Hope.

It was then up to the Islanders to choose who to send home and who to keep, with viewers finding out tonight.

So, who was dumped Love Island? Here’s what fans at home have predicted…

Love Island's Dami Hope could leave the villa
Love Island's Dami Hope could leave the villa. Picture: ITV

Who left Love Island last night?

While we don’t know who leaves Love Island tonight, fans of the show have predicted Dami and Danica will stay.

“Well dami is obviously gonna stay soooooo a bit pointless,” said one person on Twitter, while another wrote: “Billy and Summer then.”

Some Love Island fans think the wrong boys ended up in the bottom two, with Luca Bish causing controversy over the past few days.

Following an argument with his partner Gemma Owen, fans have called out his ‘scary’ behaviour.

A fan wrote: “We all know it’s gonna be billy that’ll go now, wish it was luca and dami because that would be the best.”

“Billy and Summer gone… so predictable. How is Luca still there!,” agreed another person.

Someone else said: “It should of been luca and dami.”

We’ll have to tune in tonight to find out who leaves Love Island.

