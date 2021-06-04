When did Laura Whitmore give birth and what is her baby's name?

Laura Whitmore gave birth to her first baby earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

When did Laura Whitmore have her baby? Here's what we know about the Celebrity Gogglebox star...

Laura Whitmore is back on our screens for a brand new series of Gogglebox.

Alongside her husband Iain Stirling, the Love Island host is back for her second season on the Channel 4 reality show.

But things are different this time around, as she has now become a mum for the first time after giving birth earlier this year.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Laura Whitmore’s little family...

When did Laura Whitmore have her baby?

The exact date Laura Whitmore gave birth is not known, however she and Iain, 33, were first spotted with their little one on 31 March.

The 36-year-old was absent from a presenting job on 28 March, with Stacey Dooley having to step in last minute.

This comes after Laura and Iain revealed that they were expecting their first child together back in 2020 by posting a picture of a Guns N Roses babygro on Instagram.

Laura wrote at the time: "I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share - and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.

Laura and Iain became parents in March 2021. Picture: Instagram

"Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet.

"Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning."

What is Laura Whitmore’s baby’s name?

Laura seemed to confirm the name of her baby girl is Stevie Ré.

The Celebrity Juice star took to Instagram to share some of her favourite Glastonbury memories.

The photo features a tiny denim jacket with the name Stevie Ré in letters on the back, with a nod to Laura’s Irish roots.

Laura Whitmore announced her pregnancy in December 2020. Picture: Instagram

Ré is an Irish word meaning moon.

Meanwhile, Laure previously wrote about her baby girl in the final chapter of her recently released book.

Towards the end, she wrote: "As I finish this book, it doesn't end at chapter nine, there's a new chapter coming into my life - in the form of a baby girl currently growing inside me and that scares the s**t out of me.

"I once swallowed a bug and freaked out there was a live bug inside me. A live human is a whole new level of freaking out but I am excited because there's a lot of good in the world, there's a lot of potential.

"I want to bring up my child knowing that she has her own story to write."

She added: "She will be supported and loved. But she is the heroine of her own life, no-one else."

Now read: When does Love Island 2021 start?