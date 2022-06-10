Love Island's Liam Llewellyn 'quits the show'

10 June 2022, 15:55

Liam reportedly leaves the villa in tonight's episode
Liam reportedly leaves the villa in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Liam Llewellyn has reportedly left the Love Island villa.

Love Island's Liam Llewellyn has quit the show and already left the villa, according to reports.

The 22-year-old student from South Wales is said to have left the ITV2 series ahead of the next recoupling.

As reported by The Sun, Liam gathers his fellow contestants round the fire pit in tonight's episode to tell them the news.

Liam gathers everyone round the fire pit tonight
Liam gathers everyone round the fire pit tonight. Picture: ITV

An insider told the publication: "The reasons behind it are unknown so viewers will be glued to their screens tonight to find out."

Liam has reportedly already left the Love Island villa
Liam has reportedly already left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV
Liam went on two dates on last night's show
Liam went on two dates on last night's show. Picture: ITV

In dramatic scenes to be played out tonight, Liam will ask the boys to help him gather everyone by the fire pit, saying: “I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit.”

Liam was left single after new boy Davide Sanclimenti coupled up with Gemma Owen.

He went on dates with bombshells Afia Tonkmor then Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in last night's episode, but both girls were shown saying they liked other boys.

