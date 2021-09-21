MAFS UK star Alexis Economou was in a Golden Buzzer act on Britain's Got Talent

21 September 2021, 14:33 | Updated: 21 September 2021, 14:35

Alexis appeared on BGT in 2014
Alexis appeared on BGT in 2014. Picture: ITV/E4

Married At Sight UK star Alexis Economou previously appeared in ITV show Britain's Got Talent.

If you've been scratching your head trying to work out where you know MAFS UK star Alexis Economou from, it turns out she previously appeared on another popular reality show.

Alexis, who is taking part on the current season of Married At First Sight UK, appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2014 when she was 21, and was chosen as Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer act.

Alexis is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight UK
Alexis is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight UK. Picture: E4

She competed on the show as part of girl group REAformed, and their Golden Buzzer meant that they went straight through to the semi-finals.

Alexis was in the band alongside Renetta Eagle and Ebony Cantwell, and they performed The Kiki Dee Band’s 1974 song I’ve Got The Music In Me at their audition.

After pressing her Golden Buzzer, Alesha said: "I will support you the whole way", adding: "Well I started out in girl group and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Mis-Teeq, so that’s what I saw when I saw in those girls. And that’s why I want to support you the whole way."

Alexis was a Golden Buzzer act on the ITV show
Alexis was a Golden Buzzer act on the ITV show. Picture: ITV/PA

At the time, Alesha said that they were the ‘best girl group’ that the judges had ‘seen on the show so far’.

Alexis got close to Ant on Married At First Sight
Alexis got close to Ant on Married At First Sight. Picture: E4

Sadly, though, the group failed to make it to the final - and were eliminated in the third semi-final of the show.

Alexis was originally paired up with Jordon Mundell on Married At First Sight, but subsequently got close to Anthony Poole, who she paired up with after her split from Jordon.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

GBBO star Jairzeno is keen to show off his signature flavours in the Bake Off tent.

Who is Jairzeno from the Great British Bake Off? Meet the 2021 contestant

Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off contestant Tom has been labelled the ‘Midnight Baker’ by his mum - Channel 4

Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant Tom? Everything you need to know from his age to Instagram account

Great British Bake Off

GBBO 2021 contestant Maggie is excited to be taking on the Bake Off tent as one of this year’s hopefuls.

Who is Maggie? Meet Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant

Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off contestant Crystelle is 26 years old and from London

Who is Crystelle? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant

Great British Bake Off

Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant Lizzie?

Who is Lizzie from the Great British Bake Off? Meet 2021 contestant who loves baking and criminology

Great British Bake Off

Trending on Heart

Who is Freya? Great British Bake Off 2021’s youngest contestant

Who is Freya, the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant? Meet this year’s youngest hopeful

Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off contestant George is hoping his “shabby-chic’ vibe wins over the judges - Channel 4

Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant George?

Great British Bake Off

George Webster is CBeebies' new presenter

CBeebies introduces George their first ever presenter with Down's Syndrome

Lifestyle

Keeping your outside bin clean can help keep spiders out of your house (stock images)

Cleaning your outdoor bins could be key to keeping spiders out your house

Lifestyle

Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn

What is the prize for winning the Great British Bake Off?

Great British Bake Off

Will there be a season two of Squid Game?

Squid Game season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix show?
Here's how much the MAFS UK cast could earn

Married at First Sight UK rich list: This is how much the cast can earn on Instagram
Ted Lasso is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics

Where can I watch Ted Lasso in the UK?

A full list of all the Bake Off winners so far

Who has won The Great British Bake Off? Full list of winners and what happened to them after the show

Great British Bake Off

Paul Hollywood has made a fortune over the years

Paul Hollywood net worth: How much does the Great British Bake Off judge earn?

Celebrities

The biggest Bake Off disasters since the show began

Great British Bake Off: The biggest baking disasters ever

Great British Bake Off

Ruby Tandoh appeared on GBBO in 2013

Where is Ruby Tandoh from the Great British Bake Off now?

Great British Bake Off

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Great British Bake Off

Alexis and Ant re-joined the Married at First Sight UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened with Alexis and Ant?
How many episodes of Squid Game are there?

How many episodes of Squid Game are there on Netflix?