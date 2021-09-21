MAFS UK star Alexis Economou was in a Golden Buzzer act on Britain's Got Talent

Alexis appeared on BGT in 2014. Picture: ITV/E4

Married At Sight UK star Alexis Economou previously appeared in ITV show Britain's Got Talent.

If you've been scratching your head trying to work out where you know MAFS UK star Alexis Economou from, it turns out she previously appeared on another popular reality show.

Alexis, who is taking part on the current season of Married At First Sight UK, appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2014 when she was 21, and was chosen as Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer act.

Alexis is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight UK. Picture: E4

She competed on the show as part of girl group REAformed, and their Golden Buzzer meant that they went straight through to the semi-finals.

Alexis was in the band alongside Renetta Eagle and Ebony Cantwell, and they performed The Kiki Dee Band’s 1974 song I’ve Got The Music In Me at their audition.

After pressing her Golden Buzzer, Alesha said: "I will support you the whole way", adding: "Well I started out in girl group and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Mis-Teeq, so that’s what I saw when I saw in those girls. And that’s why I want to support you the whole way."

Alexis was a Golden Buzzer act on the ITV show. Picture: ITV/PA

At the time, Alesha said that they were the ‘best girl group’ that the judges had ‘seen on the show so far’.

Alexis got close to Ant on Married At First Sight. Picture: E4

Sadly, though, the group failed to make it to the final - and were eliminated in the third semi-final of the show.

Alexis was originally paired up with Jordon Mundell on Married At First Sight, but subsequently got close to Anthony Poole, who she paired up with after her split from Jordon.