Exclusive

Married At First Sight experts explain how they approached first transgender bride's wedding day

15 September 2023, 17:38

Married At First Sight experts explain how they approached first transgender bride's wedding day

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight experts Mel Schilling and Paul Carrick Brunson made sure the bride and groom were comfortable throughout the process.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight experts Mel Schilling and Paul Carrick Brunson have exclusively told Heart how they approached their first ever transgender cast member's wedding day.

Ella Morgan, 29, is making history as MAFS' first ever transgender bride, which is has been described as a "groundbreaking" moment for the show.

Mel Schilling told Heart how important it was for the experts to make both Ella and her groom as comfortable as possible.

She explained: "One of the most important things with bringing Ella into the mix was consent and informed consent. We’re not about 'gotcha moments'."

Married At First Sight experts Mel Schilling and Paul Carrick Brunson spoke exclusively to Heart. Pictured here with fellow expert Charlene Douglas
Married At First Sight experts Mel Schilling and Paul Carrick Brunson spoke exclusively to Heart. Pictured here with fellow expert Charlene Douglas. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Mel continued: "This is all very much about really presenting Ella as a normal woman who’s looking for love and just really wants to find a man who will love her for who she is. That’s what her whole journey is about."

Married At First Sight expert Paul went on to confirm that Ella's groom was told ahead of time that he was marrying a transgender woman.

Paul explained: "With the groom in particular, making sure the groom was aware. So with Ella’s consent the groom was told ahead of time, which was unique in the process but that shows you the extra level of care that has been placed around Ella."

He continued: "This is the most diverse cast ever in the history of reality TV, at least here in the UK with regard to a love and dating show. For that by itself is groundbreaking."

Ella is making history as the first transgender cast member on Married At First Sight
Ella is making history as the first transgender cast member on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Heart spoke with Ella at the Married At First Sight official launch earlier this week where she opened up about her journey and how she feels about being the first transgender contestant in the show's history.

Ella bravely said: "I feel like I'm naturally going to get judged, and I have already online because of my label of being trans, but I'm really proud - there was a time I wasn't proud to talk about it - so the fact that I am making history as the first trans person, I am proud of myself."

Ella has spoken about being a role model
Ella has spoken about being a role model. Picture: Instagram/@ellamorganc

Ella went on to explain: "I also feel like there's a lot of pressure representing a whole community who don't get representation in the media, and if they do a lot of the time it is negative.

"So, not only do I have to be myself, but I am also thinking in the back of my head 'can I say that? Can I do that?' and are people going to judge me for that?"

Ella also clarified that she had a lot of support from her fellow cast members throughout her time on the show.

The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 have been revealed
The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 have been revealed. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Married At First Sight returns to our screens on Monday 18th September at 9:00pm on E4.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How tall is Martin H on My Mum Your Dad?

How tall is Martin H on My Mum Your Dad?

My Mum Your Dad gives fans a glimpse of the series' first big snog.

My Mum Your Dad teases first kiss between Natalie and Paul

Tolullah is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Tolullah, what is her job and who is her daughter Georgia-Blu?

Martin M is the newest arrival on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Martin M, what is his job and who is his son Luke?

Roger and Jess from My Mum Your Dad have a close relationship

My Mum Your Dad's Roger makes an emotional confession over late wife

Trending on Heart

The Great British Insulation Scheme will run until March 2026.

What is the Great British Insulation Scheme? New energy plans explained

Lifestyle

The frustrated mum was sick of her daughter's teacher re-styling her hair.

Mum furious as teacher repeatedly re-styles daughter's hair at school

Parenting

The Phillip Schofield scandal is set to be made into a TV series

Phillip Schofield scandal to be made into TV series called 'The Runner'

Celebrities

Sue Radford told fans she was "so proud" of her children's achievements.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford 'so proud' of kids after 'amazing' week at school

Celebrities

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shown off their new mansion

Mark Wright gives fans first look at the latest addition to his £3.5million Essex Mansion

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon hit back at fans who shamed her

Stacey Solomon hits back at mum-shamers over 'dangerous snack'

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

Janey and her son Will appear on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Janey, what is her job and who is her son Will?

Roger is taking part in My Mum Your Dad

Roger from My Mum Your Dad: How old is he, what is his job and who is his daughter Jess?

Where is My Mum Your Dad filmed? Location details revealed

Where was My Mum Your Dad filmed? Location of house revealed

Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants

Great British Bake Off 2023: Start date, hosts, judges and contestants revealed

Martin H is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Martin H, what is his job and who is his daughter Jessica?

The Range has reportedly agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand.

Wilko brand saved by The Range in £5million deal

Shopping

Poundland is set to take on up to 71 Wilko stores.

Which Wilko stores have Poundland bought? Full list of locations revealed

Shopping