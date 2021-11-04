When is the final of Married at First Sight Australia season 8?

The Married at First Sight Australia final is getting closer. Picture: Channel Nine

When is the last episode of MAFS Australia? Here's what we know about season 8...

Married at First Sight Australia has been giving us all the drama this autumn.

The sixth season hooked the nation back in January this year, with E4 bringing us season 8 to brighten up the cold evenings.

While there have been some very bad matches by the experts, it looks like a few of the couples could actually go the distance.

Married at First Sight Australia finishes at the end of November. Picture: ITV

But when is the final episode of MAFS Australia and when does it finish? Here’s what we know…

There are 36 episodes of MAFS Australia, which means the final dinner party will air on Friday, November 19.

The last reunion episode is set to air on E4 at 7:30pm on Monday, November 22.

E4 decided to skip the seventh series of the show and go straight to season eight.

They did this in order to give fans the most up-to-date series of the show, as it aired in 2021 in Australia.

A spokesperson told The Sun: "Married at First Sight Australia is a hugely popular series on E4 and fans will get to see the latest series’ sooner after their Australian premiere, as we catch up with the Australian broadcast schedule with series 8, followed by series 9 next year."

One person wrote on Twitter: "Have we gone straight from series 6 to 8? What happened to series 7? #MAFSAustralia."

"Erm @E4Tweets what’s happened to series7 of #MAFSAustralia,” said another.

A third added: "Can you tell us why you've skipped series 7, with Lizzie's return, and are showing series 8 instead please? Thank you. #MAFSAustralia #MarriedAtFirstSight.”

Married at First Sight Australia is on for 36 episodes. Picture: Channel Nine

Meanwhile, season eight of the show was filmed during the pandemic.

This means there were very strict Covid rules in place including a reduction in the number of guests allowed.

Couple Beth Moore and Russell Duance weren’t even allowed to have a best man and bridesmaids as none of their friends and family lived in the area where they married.

So if they had wanted to attend they would have had to quarantine for 14 days in a hotel beforehand.