Married at First Sight Australia's Jaimie Gardner slammed Chris Jensen after shock split

MAFS' Jaimie shared a lengthy message about Chris online. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Jaimie Gardner shared a very fiery message on Instagram after her shock Married at First Sight Australia exit.

Married at First Sight Australia fans will know that Jaimie Gardner and Chris Jensen didn’t exactly end on good terms.

In one of the shortest marriages in TV history, Chris dramatically quit the show after calling his wife ‘fake’.

Chris slammed: “Did you, or did you not say to me that you wanted me to pretend for another week and stop being so nice to you because it was making you look like a b****?”

When Jaimie denied this, Chris hit back: “I won’t be staying in this room with you, I will not be having anything to do with you because you are not the person you perceive to be.

Jaimie slammed her ex Chris in an Instagram post. Picture: Channel Nine

“If you’re going to put an act on for the cameras, that’s fine. I don’t need to be treated like this. I’m so done with this.”

He then dramatically walked out of filming and admitted he felt like he was being 'used'.

But it wasn’t Chris who had the last word as Jaimie went on to share a fiery message about her ex.

Taking to Instagram, Jaimie said she was ‘utterly exhausted’ by the process.

“What a showdown! Masking my own truth and being held accountable for someone else’s insecurities has been utterly exhausting,” she wrote.

She continued: “I’m grateful that the experience has taught me to trust my gut, stand up for myself and put my own needs at the forefront. No one deserves to be yelled at, fearful or abused by anyone…EVER…let alone a stranger after only a few days.

“Whilst I didn’t meet my ‘perfect’ man (because that doesn’t exist) I have more clarity on what I do and don’t need in my life. I am ready for a real and genuine man that is ready for a mature relationship. Here’s to hoping I’ll meet ‘the one’ someday soon.

“I want to thank those people that brought light to my days and made me smile. Might catch you at the reunion! Be kind to one another. xx #MAFS.”

The MAFS star later followed it up with another message which read: “Staying strong, helped by all your words of kindness. Thank you x 💕”.

Meanwhile, dad-of-two Chris was supported online for leaving the show.

One viewer wrote at the time: "So glad Chris from #MAFS #MAFSAUS left Jaime. She didn’t deserve such a beautiful soul like Chris,"

And he has now seemingly found love with girlfriend Tayla, recently admitting: “I found the woman I was looking for on MAFS. Well, she found me.

“Tayla has a big heart and is incredibly sweet to me and both my daughters.

“I have found the person that challenges me to be the best version of myself I can be. Tayla has captured my heart through compassion, kindness and love.”