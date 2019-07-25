Does Mathew Horne have a girlfriend? Gavin and Stacey star's relationship revealed

Here's everything you need to know about Mathew Horne's relationships. Picture: BBC/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

With a Gavin and Stacey Christmas reunion right around the corner, actor Mathew Horne will take his rightful role as Gavin Shipman once more.

But while we’ve come to love Gavin as the Essex boy who falls for Welsh lass Stacey West, how much do we actually know about Mathew himself and his relationship history?

Does Mathew Horne have a girlfriend?

It looks like the 40-year-old DOES have a new girlfriend after he was recently pictured kissing a mystery blonde in Burger King after a night out.

This came as a shock to many fans as the star announced he was engaged to former girlfriend Evelyn Hoskins in October 2018.

In a sweet Instagram selfie at the time, actress Evelyn - who is most well-known for playing Shona Wark in Casualty - showed off a gold engagement ring.

However, the pair have seemingly deleted all photos of each other on social media and it was reported that they’d split in December, although neither has confirmed the break-up.

Who are his ex girlfriends?

Back in 2011, Mathew was rumoured to be dating folk singer-songwriter, Laura Marling.

A source told The Sun at the time: "It's early days for Mat and Laura. They've been out a few times but are keeping things low key so far.” However, the pair called it a day just a few months later.

Apparently, the actor also had a fling with model and daughter of Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon, Amber in 2010.

According to The Sun, Mat showed up to one of her fashion shows and the pair were “flirting like mad”, but their romance was short-lived.

There were even rumours Mat dated pop princess Kylie Minogue all the way back in 2009, and the pair later hosted the Brit Awards alongside his Gavin and Stacey pal James Corden.

Mat and Kylie presented the Brit Awards together in 2009. Picture: Getty Images

But the actor was quick to shut rumours down, as he told The Sun: “If I’d dated Kylie everyone would know about it. EVERYONE! I would have a T-shirt and a tattoo telling them.

“Of course nothing happened. Of course not. She’s Kylie!"

Although he did add: “Obviously I fancy her. She’s a multi-millionaire and really fit pop star so, though she’s not my usual type, she’s exempt from those rules.”

When is the Gavin and Stacey reunion?

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special - written by stars James Corden and Ruth Jones - will be on BBC One on Christmas Day, time not yet confirmed.

While the cast of the special has not yet been confirmed, some stars of the show have teased details of their involvement including Joanna Page, Larry Lamb, Rob Brydon and Alison Steadman.