Inside Michael Sheen's family life with actress girlfriend Anna Lundberg

Michael Sheen and his girlfriend Anna Lundberg have been together since 2019. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Who is Michael Sheen's girlfriend Anna Lundberg? And do they have any children? Here's what we know...

Michael Sheen has been on our screens for years, playing some major TV roles.

Most recently, she starred in Amazon Prime series Good Omens, and played Chris Tarrant in Channel 4 drama Quiz.

Now, the 52-year-old is sitting alongside his girlfriend Anna Lundberg for the celebrity version of Gogglebox.

But away from the cameras, let’s take a look at Michael’s family life with Anna and their daughter…

Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg are not married. Picture: Alamy

Who is Michael Sheen’s girlfriend Anna?

Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg have been dating since 2019 and the pair even starred alongside each other on BBC's Staged.

Anna is from Helsingborg in southern Sweden.

The 27-year-old is based in New York with Michael and has previously starred in theatre plays such as Othello, Spring Awakening, and Gloria.

Anna also studied in London at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

Michael Sheen and his girlfriend Anna have been together for two years. Picture: Instagram

While it’s not clear where Michael and Anna met, they had their first public outing together in May 2019 at the premiere of Good Omens, in which he starred alongside David Tennant.

At the time, Michael was forced to deny that he had cheated on his ex-girlfriend Aisling Bea with Anna.

He wrote on Twitter: "Wouldn’t normally respond to this kind of thing but for the sake of people I love and who have more important things to focus on right now.

"I was single from the beginning of last summer until I met my partner Anna who is now going to have our baby. Just for the record. Thanks".

Does Michael Sheen have any children?

Michael and Anna have one child together after announcing the news on Twitter in July 2019.

Anna gave birth to daughter Lyra just two months later, with Michael writing at the time: "Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born.

“Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals."

Michael is also a dad to 22-year-old Lily Mo Sheen, who he shares with actress Kate Beckinsale.