Inside Suranne Jones' marriage to husband Laurence Akers

15 October 2021, 14:53

Suranne Jones and her husband Laurence Akers have been together for years
Suranne Jones and her husband Laurence Akers have been together for years. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Who is Suranne Jones' husband and how long have they been married? Find out everything...

Suranne Jones has been on our screen for years, first shooting to fame as Karen McDonald in Coronation Street in 2000.

She recently bagged the lead role of in BBC drama Vigil as DCI Amy Silva and has since gone on to star in Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her co-star Adam James.

But away from the cameras, who is Suranne married to and what do we know about her husband Laurence Akers?

Suranne and her husband Laurence have been together since 2013
Suranne and her husband Laurence have been together since 2013. Picture: Alamy

Who is Suranne Jones’ husband?

Suranne Jones is married to screenwriter Laurence Akers after the pair met in 2013.

They reportedly first crossed paths at the wedding of actress Sally Lindsay and musician Steve White, before going on to tie the knot themselves in 2014.

50-year-old Laurence wrote his first full length film Gone in 2017 and it actually starred his wife.

Laurence has also worked as a producer for the BBC and is said to be working on an original drama series with Expectation Entertainment.

Suranne Jones and her husband Laurence enjoying a peaceful walk with their son
Suranne Jones and her husband Laurence enjoying a peaceful walk with their son. Picture: Instagram

Before producing television shows, Laurence worked as a magazine editor and ran the publication Nikon Pro.

Does Suranne Jones have children?

Suranne and Laurence share one child together, with Suranne giving birth in 2016.

The couple have decided to keep the name of their son out of the spotlight and they have never shared any photos of him on social media.

While they often keep their romance private as well, 43-year-old Suranne recently shared an adorable photo of the pair cosying up while on a walk with their two dogs.

Her son seemingly took the snap, as she wrote at the time: “Miss my family when I’m working away. My loves. My support. 🎥 photo taken by 5th member 👦🏻”.

In the shot we see Suranne calls a very airy, bright place home, and beautiful florals could be seen in the corner of the shot.

During lockdown, Suranne also gave fans a peek inside her gorgeous home ahead of the Baftas 2020.

Suranne can be seen in a very bright and airy room, while there are some beautiful flowers in the corner.

The actor also shared a photo chilling with her sausage dogs in a cosy chair.

