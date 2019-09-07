Who is Mike Bushell? Strictly star and BBC Breakfast sports presenter

Mike Bushell is a contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC

Mike Bushell is one of the Strictly 2019 contestants - here's everything you need to know about him

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 is just around the corner, and show bosses have finally revealed the official photos of the new series' contestants.

Read more: Piers Morgan goes to war with 'bigoted dinosaur' in same sex Strictly couples row

One of the new dancers is presenter Mike Bushell. Let's find out more about him.

Who is Mike Bushell? What's his age and background?

Mike, 53, is a BBC presenter, working on BBC Breakfast on Fridays and the weekends.

What has Mike said about Strictly Come Dancing?

"He told the BBC: “I am so excited to be joining this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Mike Bushell is a presenter on BBC Breakfast. Picture: BBC

"I’ve heard so many wonderful things from colleagues over the years so thrilled I’m now getting the chance. I know I will completely throw myself into the whole experience and I’m sure will love it from start to finish.

"I may have tried and profiled over 500 sports over the years in my Saturday morning BBC Breakfast slot but think the Strictly challenge could be the greatest. Bring on the glitter!”

Mike has shared his fear that "the mental agility and remembering the dance" will test him.

He also said that he has very little dancing experience as his wedding dance was "jumping up and down".

Read more: Jamie Laing may QUIT Strictly following painful foot injury

He added: "I've always been a fan of the show but last year was jaw-dropping."

And speaking about a potential partner, he continued: "I feel sorry for whoever it is. I suppose someone my size."

Who else is in the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Click here for this year's full line-up.

When is Strictly Come Dancing back on TV?

The new series starts on Saturday 7 September.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2018?

Stacey Dooley and her partner Kevin Clifton were crowned winners of the last series.