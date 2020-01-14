Naked Attraction is looking for new contestants to bare all on TV

14 January 2020, 12:42

Fancy getting naked on TV? read on...
Fancy getting naked on TV? read on... Picture: Channel 4

Always fancied getting completely naked on national television? It's your lucky day...

Naked Attraction, the dating show in which members of the public choose a partner based entirely off their fully nude body, will be imminently back on our screens.

Despite the format of the show requiring contestants to literally show their genitals to the entire nation, they have somehow managed to find enough suitors to sustain five series' - and they're looking for more.

Naked Attraction is coming back for its sixth series
Naked Attraction is coming back for its sixth series. Picture: Channel 4

So if you reckon your naked body has enough potential to land you a date, you can sign up to appear in the new series.

The Channel 4 show - hosted by Anna Richardson - has send out a casting call for the sixth series, and potential applicants will need to fill in this online form.

One contestant, 33-year-old Clare West, who appeared on a previous episode of the show - recently opened up to The Sun about what the audition process is like.

She revealed that - after being approached on Instagram - she stripped off for casting producers over WhatsApp.

“They arranged a video chat with me via my mobile. They asked me what I liked in a man. I told them I liked a medium-sized penis.

”Then - at their request - she stripped. 

“I was in my kitchen and I just whipped off my dressing gown.

"I turned around and they examined me. They complimented my physique which was flattering.”

