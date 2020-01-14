Kerry Katona calls Charlotte Crosby a 'cross-eyed fish' in shock rant

On Air Now
14 January 2020, 08:47
The TV personality has urged the former Geordie Shore star to stop getting cosmetic surgery.
Kerry Katona has shockingly hit out at Charlotte Crosby, labelling her a 'cross-eyed fish' and urging her to stop getting cosmetic surgery.
The former Atomic Kitten singer, 39, made the shock claims in her new! magazine column.
She wrote: "Charlotte's great entertainment but I wish she'd stop messing with her face as it looks fragile.
"Her face looks like it's got stuck between two lift doors - she looks a bit like a cross eyed fish."
Wondered why I’ve been quiet recently ?!?! 🦁🦒🦓🐆 IM GOING IN THE GOD DAM SOUTH AFRICAN JUNGLE for @imacelebrityau !!!! Sitting here writing this not actually having a clue what to expect 😆 all I no is this IS GUNNA BE CRAZY! finally my dreams have come true and I don’t have to photoshop my head on the English line up anymore 😂😂😂😂😂 see you soon my jungle buddies get ready for a WILD ride ❤ #imacelebrityau
Kerry also suggested that Charlotte, 29, who is currently appearing on the Australian version of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! get therapy and stop opting for cosmetic procedures.
Charlotte has been open about her decision to get cosmetic surgery, previously telling The Sun: “My nose had a bump, a big hump in.
"And I thought I’m going to wait a good few years and after five years I thought ‘no, I’ve got to go for it’ and it was the best thing I did. So glad."
Charlotte has also previously spoken about being born with a 'uni-boob' and getting surgery to rectify it.
She told heat magazine: "My uniboob [made] me feel under-confident...
"It [the condition] really limited what I could wear without people saying, 'What the f***'s wrong with her boobs?'...
Got to say Credit where credit is due I’ve kept my word to myself to stay in shape, quit smoking and just in General have a healthier lifestyle not just for the Benefits of losing weight and keeping it off but even more so for my state of mind I have never ever felt more on top and in control of myself, my emotions, my decisions and my over all wellbeing! With a huge help from @skinnyjab which gave me that kick up the arse and from @ryanmahoney_7 who is just one in a million 😘❤️🙏
"I didn't want to always have to wear high necks so you couldn't see the middle of my boobs. Even when I wore a bikini on holiday I had to cover the middle bit...
"If a picture of me is online, people say things like 'What is wrong with her boobs? They're deformed! They're stuck together'".
