Kerry Katona calls Charlotte Crosby a 'cross-eyed fish' in shock rant

Kerry has slammed Charlotte Crosby's appearance. Picture: Instagram/PA

The TV personality has urged the former Geordie Shore star to stop getting cosmetic surgery.

Kerry Katona has shockingly hit out at Charlotte Crosby, labelling her a 'cross-eyed fish' and urging her to stop getting cosmetic surgery.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 39, made the shock claims in her new! magazine column.

She wrote: "Charlotte's great entertainment but I wish she'd stop messing with her face as it looks fragile.

"Her face looks like it's got stuck between two lift doors - she looks a bit like a cross eyed fish."

Kerry also suggested that Charlotte, 29, who is currently appearing on the Australian version of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! get therapy and stop opting for cosmetic procedures.

Charlotte has been open about her decision to get cosmetic surgery, previously telling The Sun: “My nose had a bump, a big hump in.

"And I thought I’m going to wait a good few years and after five years I thought ‘no, I’ve got to go for it’ and it was the best thing I did. So glad."

Charlotte has also previously spoken about being born with a 'uni-boob' and getting surgery to rectify it.

She told heat magazine: "My uniboob [made] me feel under-confident...

"It [the condition] really limited what I could wear without people saying, 'What the f***'s wrong with her boobs?'...

"I didn't want to always have to wear high necks so you couldn't see the middle of my boobs. Even when I wore a bikini on holiday I had to cover the middle bit...

"If a picture of me is online, people say things like 'What is wrong with her boobs? They're deformed! They're stuck together'".

