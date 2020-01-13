Love Island's Connor Durman is unrecognisable in old pictures before he got his teeth done

Connor Durman transformation pictures: the Love Island star is unrecognisable in photos before his new teeth.

Old photos of Connor Durman before he got his teeth done have emerged, and the Love Island 2020 star is completely unrecognisable.

The Love Island 2020 OG contestant and coffee bean salesman, 25, caused quite a stir with his bright white teeth in last night's launch episode, and revealed that he'd travelled to Thailand to get the veneers done.

In his VT, he claimed that his teeth helped him 'pull', saying: "Since I got these teeth I have been pulling so many more birds."

Connor also has a number of tattoos, including one on his chest that reads: “Dream as if you’ll live forever. Live your days as if they’re your last".

In last night's episode he coupled up with Rochelle Humes' sister Sophie Piper, and the pair appear to have hit it off.

Connor has just returned from four years in Australia, and he said he's looking forward to finding love now he's 'matured'.

Speaking in his entrance video, he said: "[I did] everything myself, I’ve got so many new and different life experiences.

"I’ve had two big relationships, one good, one bad. I think I’ve gone through a lot.

"I’m mature now and I know what I want".

