When will Spencer be released and who is in the cast of the new Princess Diana film?

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new film. Picture: PA

Kristen Stewart was recently confirmed to be playing Princess Diana in a new film - Spencer - here's what we know so far.

A new film documenting the weekend that Princess Diana grappled with the decision on whether to leave the royal family is in the works.

The upcoming drama - from Pablo Larraín, the Chilean director behind the film Jackie, will star Kristen Stewart in the lead role.

The new film will document three days in the life of Princess Diana. Picture: PA

Speaking to Deadline about the production, Larraín said: "We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is.

"Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down … that is the heart of the movie."

The film is being written by British screenwriter Steven Knight, who is best known as the creator of Peaky Blinders.

Charles and Diana with baby William in 1982. Picture: PA

What is Spencer about?

The film will document just three days in Princess Diana's life - the weekend she grappled with the decision on whether to leave the royal family in the early 90s.

Larraín said: "We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen. She’s a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles.

"The key is how she discovers during the process of the movie that what she really needs to do is be who she wants to be.

"And by that, it doesn’t mean she needs to be next to anyone, to be part of anything, but herself and her own children.

Who is in the cast of Spencer?

Kristen Stewart is the only confirmed member of the Spencer cast. Picture: PA

The full cast hasn't yet been announced, and Kristen Stewart is the only confirmed actor in the film.

Speaking about her casting, Larraín said: "I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time,” he added.

"She is this force of nature."

When is the Spencer release date?

The release date for the film hasn't yet been announced, but it's due to start production in 2021.

