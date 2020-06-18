When will Spencer be released and who is in the cast of the new Princess Diana film?

18 June 2020, 14:46 | Updated: 18 June 2020, 17:53

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new film
Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new film. Picture: PA

Kristen Stewart was recently confirmed to be playing Princess Diana in a new film - Spencer - here's what we know so far.

A new film documenting the weekend that Princess Diana grappled with the decision on whether to leave the royal family is in the works.

The upcoming drama - from Pablo Larraín, the Chilean director behind the film Jackie, will star Kristen Stewart in the lead role.

Read more: Royal biographer predicts another royal baby could arrive in the 'not too distant future'

The new film will document three days in the life of Princess Diana
The new film will document three days in the life of Princess Diana. Picture: PA

Speaking to Deadline about the production, Larraín said: "We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is.

"Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down … that is the heart of the movie."

Read more: Royal fans left shocked as Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of Prince William in throwback picture

The film is being written by British screenwriter Steven Knight, who is best known as the creator of Peaky Blinders.

Charles and Diana with baby William in 1982
Charles and Diana with baby William in 1982. Picture: PA

What is Spencer about?

The film will document just three days in Princess Diana's life - the weekend she grappled with the decision on whether to leave the royal family in the early 90s.

Larraín said: "We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen. She’s a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles.

"The key is how she discovers during the process of the movie that what she really needs to do is be who she wants to be.

"And by that, it doesn’t mean she needs to be next to anyone, to be part of anything, but herself and her own children.

Who is in the cast of Spencer?

Kristen Stewart is the only confirmed member of the Spencer cast
Kristen Stewart is the only confirmed member of the Spencer cast. Picture: PA

The full cast hasn't yet been announced, and Kristen Stewart is the only confirmed actor in the film.

Speaking about her casting, Larraín said: "I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time,” he added.

"She is this force of nature."

When is the Spencer release date?

The release date for the film hasn't yet been announced, but it's due to start production in 2021.

NOW READ:

Royal expert reveals reason Kate Middleton always carries her bag in her left hand

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Glyn came second in series seven of Big Brother

Big Brother fans shocked as series 7's Glyn Wise unveils dramatic transformation
Love Island Australia is airing on ITV2

When was Love Island Australia filmed and who won?

Sitting In Limbo in based on the Windrush scandal

The heartbreaking true story behind Windrush scandal drama Sitting In Limbo
Harry and Francesca are still together

Are Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey from Too Hot To Handle still together?
Nicola Wheeler plays Nicola King on Emmerdale

Who plays Nicola King in Emmerdale? And what do we know about actress Nicola Wheeler?

Trending on Heart

Kate Ferdinand is pregnant with her first baby

Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce they're expecting a baby with adorable video

Celebrities

This is how you can honour the British Caribbean community on Windrush Day

How you can celebrate Windrush Day 2020: Poetry, film screenings and lectures happening online

News

There could be an influx of household pests this summer... (stock image)

Bed bugs, moths and rats invading British homes during lockdown

Lifestyle

The most popular houses in the UK

The most viewed properties for sale during lockdown - including a £30million mansion

Lifestyle

Find out what your 'X' has to say about you

How you draw an 'X' reveals your secret personality, claims handwriting expert

Lifestyle