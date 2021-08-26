Will there be a season two of Nine Perfect Strangers?

Nine Perfect Strangers season two: will there be a second series of the Amazon Prime show? Here's what we know...

Nine Perfect Strangers has proved a huge hit in the UK since it arrived from the US, and we're counting down the days until the next episode is released.

The Hulu show stars Nicole Kidman, and was created by Big Little Lies' David E. Kelley.

It's based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, follows nine strangers who go to a mysterious wellness retreat to try and turn their life around, but quickly find out all isn't what it seems...

The episodes are released weekly, and we don't yet know how the series will end.

That doesn't mean that fans aren't still clamouring for news of season two, though, so here's what we know...

Nine Perfect Strangers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Picture: Hulu

Will there be a season two of Nine Perfect Strangers?

Sadly, it's looking pretty unlikely that there will be a second series of the show, as the show has been billed as a limited series.

It was also based on a book, meaning that there is already an existing end to the story.

That doesn't necessarily mean, however, that show bosses won't decide to extend the story if it proves a huge hit, and there's always a chance more episodes could be commissioned.

Nicole Kidman stars as Marsha in Nine Perfect Strangers. Picture: Hulu

Nine Perfect Strangers was filmed in Byron Bay, Australia, during the coronavirus pandemic - and it was released in the UK in August.

Tranquillum House, which is where the characters stay, is an entirely fictional resort, but Soma, a spa in Ewingsdale, was used to film many of the scenes in the centre, as reported by CN Traveller.

The real-life spa is set in 22 acres, and features some seriously stunning views.

Its website states: "With the intention of creating a space to recharge your batteries, Soma has been mindfully designed with a modern yet warm aesthetic, allowing clarity externally for whatever space you need within."

Director Jonathan Levine told Forbes magazine: "The resort itself is such a big character.

"It was perfect with its amazing woods, jungles and beaches, and captured the feeling we were looking for."